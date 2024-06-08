Sophie examines knitted versions of herself and husband at flower show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sophie examines knitted versions of herself and husband at flower show

By Press Association
The Duchess of Edinburgh looks at a knitted stage of the Royal Variety Performance featuring knitted version of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Elton John, knitted by residents of the Royal Variety Care home, Brinsworth House in Twickenham, during the Royal Windsor Flower Show at the York Club in Windsor Great Park (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Duchess of Edinburgh came face-to-face with knitted versions of herself and her husband at the Royal Windsor Flower Show on Saturday.

Sophie examined a knitted stage of the Royal Variety Performance featuring knitted versions of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Sir Elton John.

The Duchess of Edinburgh (right) and Alan Titchmarsh, sit in a carriage as they attend the Royal Windsor Flower Show at the York Club in Windsor Great Park.
The knitted art had been made by residents of Brinsworth House in Twickenham, and was on display during the Royal Windsor Flower Show at the York Club in Windsor Great Park.

The duchess was joined by gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh, who is also honorary president of the event, as she sat in a carriage during the show and was shown sweet treats alongside Dame Mary Berry.

Dame Mary Berry and the Duchess of Edinburgh with Alan Titchmarsh in Windsor Great Park.
Sophie examined plants and was seen holding one up for Titchmarsh to smell during the event.