Duke and Duchess of Westminster thank wellwishers after wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster have thanked those who made their wedding day “so memorable”.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Chester for the wedding where the Prince of Wales acted as an usher.

The crowd cheered as billionaire aristocrat Hugh Grosvenor, 33, and his new bride Olivia Henson, 31, kissed outside after the ceremony.

(Benjamin Wheeler/PA)

In a short statement, the couple said: “We are deeply grateful to everyone who supported us yesterday and want to extend a special thank you to those in Chester who helped make our day so memorable.

“We have been incredibly touched by everyone’s amazing support and warm wishes.”

They have also released four new photos from their wedding day, taken by photographer Benjamin Wheeler at Eaton Estate following the service.

Around 400 guests, including Princess Eugenie and TV producer Phil Redmond, left the venue in coaches to go to the reception at the Duke of Westminster’s nearby family home Eaton Hall.

The Duke of Sussex was not there after it was mutually agreed he would not attend, amid a long-running rift with his brother.

(Benjamin Wheeler/PA)

Guests did not include the King, the groom’s godfather, the Queen or the Princess of Wales, who has been out of the spotlight as she undergoes treatment for cancer.

The Duke of Westminster is godfather to William’s son Prince George, and also, reportedly, to Harry’s son Prince Archie.

The wedding was officiated by the Dean of Chester, the Very Revd Dr Tim Stratford and during the service there was singing by the Chester Cathedral Choir, accompanied by a group of musicians from north-west England.

The people of Chester were offered free ice creams in honour of the occasion, after the couple teamed up with three independent businesses to provide the treats.

The couple announced their engagement in April last year after being together for two years.