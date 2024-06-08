Duke and Duchess of Westminster thank wellwishers after wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duke and Duchess of Westminster thank wellwishers after wedding

By Press Association
Olivia Henson and Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster leave Chester Cathedral after their wedding (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster have thanked those who made their wedding day “so memorable”.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Chester for the wedding where the Prince of Wales acted as an usher.

The crowd cheered as billionaire aristocrat Hugh Grosvenor, 33, and his new bride Olivia Henson, 31, kissed outside after the ceremony.

In a short statement, the couple said: “We are deeply grateful to everyone who supported us yesterday and want to extend a special thank you to those in Chester who helped make our day so memorable.

“We have been incredibly touched by everyone’s amazing support and warm wishes.”

They have also released four new photos from their wedding day, taken by photographer Benjamin Wheeler at Eaton Estate following the service.

Around 400 guests, including Princess Eugenie and TV producer Phil Redmond, left the venue in coaches to go to the reception at the Duke of Westminster’s nearby family home Eaton Hall.

The Duke of Sussex was not there after it was mutually agreed he would not attend, amid a long-running rift with his brother.

Guests did not include the King, the groom’s godfather, the Queen or the Princess of Wales, who has been out of the spotlight as she undergoes treatment for cancer.

The Duke of Westminster is godfather to William’s son Prince George, and also, reportedly, to Harry’s son Prince Archie.

The wedding was officiated by the Dean of Chester, the Very Revd Dr Tim Stratford and during the service there was singing by the Chester Cathedral Choir, accompanied by a group of musicians from north-west England.

The people of Chester were offered free ice creams in honour of the occasion, after the couple teamed up with three independent businesses to provide the treats.

The couple announced their engagement in April last year after being together for two years.