What the papers say – May 9

The search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley on the Greek island of Symi features alongside campaigning for the General Election on Sunday's front pages.

The Sunday People and Mail on Sunday report Mr Mosley's wife saying her family "will not lose hope" in the search.

Sunday PEOPLE: "TV Doc Wife: We Will Not Lose Hope" #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/loJZAoLNwS— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 8, 2024

MAIL On Sunday: "Divers Hunt For Missing Dr Mosley In Cave Called 'The Abyss' "#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OpmNlO2cuC— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 8, 2024

The Sunday Telegraph reports a Tory manifesto pledge for net zero targets must consider the effect on households.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Starmer's net zero plans 'risk blackouts''#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletter 👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/28UDq9PP2L— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 8, 2024

The Sunday Times focuses on Labour's manifesto, which it says will include a "cast-iron" pledge not to increase income tax, national insurance or VAT.

Sunday TIMES: "Starmer's 'triple lock' pledge on not hiking tax" #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VgMPdrrzaf— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 8, 2024

The Sunday Express features an interview with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage who declares "we are the real opposition now".

Sunday's front page: Bombshell claim from reform boss #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/02YylBLQLK pic.twitter.com/FsF1x5ESsc— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 8, 2024

The Observer says Labour will establish 80 new rape courts across England and Wales to fast-track cases as a part of a plan to tackle violence against women and girls.

OBSERVER: "Labour pledges 80 new rape courts to tackle backlog crisis" #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/66tE4rQazl— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 8, 2024

The Sunday Mirror leads with words from the Princess of Wales who said she hopes to return to public duties "soon".

Sunday's front page: Princess' kind words #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/z9twx0ojn3 pic.twitter.com/tgXYBNcjKi— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 8, 2024

And the Daily Star Sunday says a mother called her baby boy Lucifer.

Sunday's front page: I called my son Lucifer but our lad's not a little devil #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/cNyHetBIEi pic.twitter.com/wsO1mPGdfJ— Daily Star (@dailystar) June 8, 2024