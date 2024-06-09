Boy thrown from Tate Modern balcony able to play by himself, family says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy thrown from Tate Modern balcony able to play by himself, family says

By Press Association
The child survived a 100ft fall (Yui Mok/PA)
The family of a boy thrown from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern art gallery say they are “proud of his progress” and he is now able to play by himself.

The French youngster was six when he was badly hurt in an attack by teenager Jonty Bravery at the London attraction four years ago.

The child, who was on holiday with his parents in August 2019, survived a 100ft (30m) fall but suffered life-changing injuries, including a bleed on the brain and broken bones.

His family, who call him “notre petit chevalier” – our little knight – said, in an update posted on a GoFundMe page he has “begun to chose activities for himself”.

The youngster, who spent months in intensive care, is said to be gaining maturity and independence.

“He can go play in the garden with the dog, sit down to draw, build with his Legos, take a board game or read in his room,” his family said.

“He is more careful in his movements and in his actions in general, which allows him to start helping in the house by feeding the dog for example, or clearing his plate.

“He is very proud now to be able to open his shutters by himself and above all to finally access the refrigerator to serve himself his dessert.”

The boy has gained strength on his left side, making him more stable when standing, the family said.

“This progress allows him to guide his horse a little alone, at the horse-assisted therapy with adapted reins.”

They said the youngster is having to work a lot harder than the other children in his class at school to keep up with lessons, but is continuing to “progress” and “learn new concepts”.

They added: “His memory has greatly improved. He is now able to remember events that happened to him that same day or to talk spontaneously about a subject mentioned an hour previously.

“This remains very fragmentary compared to normal, but it is enormous progress which really helps our daily life.”

“We continue to be proud of our son’s efforts and his progress. We are in awe of his courage.

“As always, a huge thank you to all of you for following and supporting us throughout our son’s healing journey. We stay on course and don’t give up.”

Autistic teenager Bravery was in supported accommodation at the time of the attack but allowed out unsupervised.

Tate modern fall incident
A court sketch of Jonty Bravery (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He intended to select and kill someone, a court was later told.

Bravery, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was jailed in 2020 for 15 years.

London nurse Vicky Diplacto, whose brother was paralysed after an accident overseas, set up the GoFundMe appeal to help.