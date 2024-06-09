Nine arrested after two men stabbed in Bristol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nine arrested after two men stabbed in Bristol

By Press Association
Police believe the individuals involved are known to each other (Alamy/PA)
Nine people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were stabbed in Bristol.

The attack happened near Rawnsley Park, Easton, at about 4.40am on Sunday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with knife wounds, one of whom is in a serious condition.

Nine people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody, the force added.

Police believe the individuals involved are known to each other.

Neighbourhood Policing Chief Inspector Scott Hill said: “This is a significant incident and I am conscious there have been a number of similar incidents of this nature over the past few months.

“I also understand there is a great deal of concern among the community around knife crime.

“We remain dedicated to reducing serious violence and knife crime, especially among young people.

“Earlier this year, we launched a proactive operation targeting serious violence and knife crime and we are working closely with partners to identify and tackle the root causes.

“A police cordon remains in place in Beaumont Terrace and Rawnsley Park and officers will be providing an increased high-visibility presence in the area over the coming days.

“If you have any concerns or questions, please do speak to our officers out on patrol.”

Easton Way is closed between the junction with Stapleton Road and Pennywell Road.

There is also no access to Easton Way from Old Market.

If you were in the Stapleton Road/Rawnsley Park area between 4.15am and 5am on Sunday and witnessed anything suspicious, or have any video footage which could aid the inquiries, call Avon and Somerset Police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224148270.