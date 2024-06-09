Woman killed in Nottingham house fire

A woman has died after a house fire in Nottingham.

The woman in her 60s was discovered inside the property and was pronounced dead at the scene, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Services said.

They were called to the blaze on Ashworth Close, Sneinton, at 9.37pm on Friday.

Crews from London Road and Arnold Fire Station attended the incident and quickly extinguished the fire.

A joint investigation between Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and Nottinghamshire Police has now concluded, and the incident is not being treated as suspicious, the fire and rescue service said.

Group manager Jonathan Holford said: “We would like to pass our deepest condolences to the family, friends and everyone affected by this sad incident.

“We will be out in the local community in the coming days to offer reassurance to local residents, which will include free smoke alarm fittings.

“It is imperative that every household in Nottinghamshire has working smoke alarms on every level of their home.

“To help with the testing of them, we have recently introduced a free reminder service, which you can read more about and sign up to, here.

“Thank you to our blue light services for their work over the weekend.”