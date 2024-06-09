Bristol double stabbing: 11 men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Bristol double stabbing: 11 men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

By Press Association
A police officer at work (Joe Giddens/PA)
A police officer at work (Joe Giddens/PA)

A total of 11 men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were stabbed in Bristol.

The attack happened near Rawnsley Park, Easton, at about 4.40am on Sunday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with knife wounds, which are no longer believed be life-threatening but one of the men is still in a serious condition.

Officers have now arrested 11 men in relation to the incident, all on suspicion of attempted murder.

They all remain in police custody.

Enhanced stop-and-search powers are in place in part of Bristol, which came into force at 7pm on Sunday and will be in place initially for 24 hours, the force said.

Superintendent Lisa Simpson granted authority to use the powers under Section 60 and Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act on Sunday afternoon.

The powers will allow uniformed officers to stop and search any person or vehicle within a specified area for a weapon in order to prevent serious violence.

Ms Simpson said: “We do not underestimate the concerns of the local community following this recent incident of knife crime and serious violence in Bristol.

“It is because of this that we have made the decision to bring in the section 60 powers for our officers.

A map showing the area the section 60 powers are in place
A map showing the area the section 60 powers are in place (Google Maps/Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

“A section 60 power authorises officers to stop-and-search an individual if they have suspicions that they may be carrying knives or other weapons which could be used in serious violence in the area.

“Alongside this, they will also have a section 60AA power which allows officers to ask people to remove face coverings if they have reason to believe it is being worn to conceal their identity.”

The authorisation can last for up to 24 hours, after which it may be extended for a further 24 hours by a superintendent.

Officers will still follow usual stop-and-search processes, including explaining why a person has been stopped, recording the interaction on body-worn video, and offering a receipt to the person who has been stopped, the force added.

If you were in the Stapleton Road/Rawnsley Park area between 4.15am and 5am on Sunday and witnessed anything suspicious, or have any video footage which could aid the inquiries, call Avon and Somerset Police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224148270.