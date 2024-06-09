King to present new colours at Windsor Castle ahead of Trooping the Colour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King to present new colours at Windsor Castle ahead of Trooping the Colour

By Press Association
Irish Guards line up on parade in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle during a previous ceremony (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
The King is to present new colours to the Irish Guards at Windsor Castle.

Charles, who is Colonel in Chief of the seven Guards regiments of the Household Division, will inspect the guardsmen and officers on parade on Monday, before the Chaplain General consecrates the colours with a blessing.

The new colours will be those trooped in the Trooping the Colour at the King’s official birthday parade in London next weekend.

The King makes a speech at the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy, France
The King is expected to take part in the parade (Chris Jackson/PA)

He is expected to take part in the parade, but will inspect the soldiers from a carriage rather than on horseback, it is understood.

Charles has recently returned to public-facing duties while still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Colours – adorned with a regiment’s emblems and battle honours – were originally used as rallying points for troops on the battlefield.

They still accompany soldiers on operations and, more visibly, on ceremonial duties.

The presentation of new colours to No 9 and No 12 Company will start with the Band of the Irish Guards marching them into Windsor Castle.

They will be led by the Irish Guards’ regimental mascot – an Irish wolfhound named Turlough Mor.

Royal Irish Guards visit
Irish wolfhound Turlough Mor (aka Seamus), regimental mascot of the Irish Guards (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King will be accompanied by the Irish Guards Regimental Lieutenant Colonel, Major General Sir Christopher Ghika KCVO CBE.

There will be a royal salute and the national anthem will be played.

In March 2023, the Princess of Wales took over the role of Colonel of the Irish Guards from the Prince of Wales.

Kate sent a letter to the regiment to apologise for not being able to take the salute and to wish them luck for the Colonel’s Review in London on Saturday.

She spoke of her pride in them and added that being Colonel “remains an honour”.