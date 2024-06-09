King to present new colours at Windsor Castle ahead of Trooping the Colour

The King is to present new colours to the Irish Guards at Windsor Castle.

Charles, who is Colonel in Chief of the seven Guards regiments of the Household Division, will inspect the guardsmen and officers on parade on Monday, before the Chaplain General consecrates the colours with a blessing.

The new colours will be those trooped in the Trooping the Colour at the King’s official birthday parade in London next weekend.

The King is expected to take part in the parade (Chris Jackson/PA)

He is expected to take part in the parade, but will inspect the soldiers from a carriage rather than on horseback, it is understood.

Charles has recently returned to public-facing duties while still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Colours – adorned with a regiment’s emblems and battle honours – were originally used as rallying points for troops on the battlefield.

They still accompany soldiers on operations and, more visibly, on ceremonial duties.

The presentation of new colours to No 9 and No 12 Company will start with the Band of the Irish Guards marching them into Windsor Castle.

They will be led by the Irish Guards’ regimental mascot – an Irish wolfhound named Turlough Mor.

Irish wolfhound Turlough Mor (aka Seamus), regimental mascot of the Irish Guards (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King will be accompanied by the Irish Guards Regimental Lieutenant Colonel, Major General Sir Christopher Ghika KCVO CBE.

There will be a royal salute and the national anthem will be played.

In March 2023, the Princess of Wales took over the role of Colonel of the Irish Guards from the Prince of Wales.

Kate sent a letter to the regiment to apologise for not being able to take the salute and to wish them luck for the Colonel’s Review in London on Saturday.

She spoke of her pride in them and added that being Colonel “remains an honour”.