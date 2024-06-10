Funfair ride injuries ‘no longer life-threatening’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Funfair ride injuries ‘no longer life-threatening’

By Press Association
Police said four people were injured when a funfair ride at the Lambeth Country Show in south London malfunctioned on Saturday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A man and woman who were taken to hospital after a funfair ride malfunctioned at a country show are no longer believed to be in a life-threatening condition, police have said.

The Metropolitan Police previously said the pair, both in their 40s, suffered life-threatening injuries following the incident at the Lambeth Country Show in Brockwell Park, south London, on Saturday.

They remain in hospital.

A man in his 50s and an 11-year-old girl were also both taken to hospital, but have since been discharged.

Lambeth Country Show incident
The Met and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the incident.

The problem occurred during the first day of the free event.

A ride topped with a giant frog was among those which could be seen behind tall black fencing on Sunday.

Signs saying “Apologies for any inconvenience, this ride will not open today” were pinned to wire fencing which surrounded the fairground area.

Disappointed visitors of all ages could be seen reading the sign and talking to a fairground worker, who told them all the rides were shut, before heading off to enjoy other attractions at the event.

A spokesman from Lambeth Council said on Sunday: “Very sadly a funfair ride at the country show malfunctioned yesterday evening, injuring four people.

“They are being cared for in hospital and our thoughts are with them.

“We thank the emergency services for their swift response at the country show yesterday and for the support they are providing to the affected families.

“Following this incident, and to allow a full investigation, funfair rides at the show will be impacted by closures for the second day of the country show.”

The council-organised show has been running as a free community event in Brockwell Park since 1974.

Annually it attracts more than 120,000 people across the weekend.