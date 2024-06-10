Combined flu and Covid vaccine from Moderna shows positive trial results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Combined flu and Covid vaccine from Moderna shows positive trial results

By Press Association
A newer version of Spikevax has been created and tested by Moderna which includes a dose of flu vaccine (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A newer version of Spikevax has been created and tested by Moderna which includes a dose of flu vaccine (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A combined flu and Covid vaccine from Moderna provokes a higher immune response than separate single jabs, according to new data from the firm.

The results raise hopes the new vaccine could be approved by regulators this year or next, with the possibility of being rolled out on the NHS.

A spokesman for Moderna said they hoped the jab would be available for the 2025 or 2026 flu season.

At the moment, Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine for Covid-19 is used in the NHS booster programmes, alongside Pfizer/BioNTech’s Comirnaty.

A newer version of Spikevax has been created and tested by Moderna, which includes a dose of flu vaccine.

The combination means people would only need one jab rather than two, as at the moment, to give them protection against Covid-19 and flu.

This is the first time final phase 3 data for a combined vaccine has been published by any firm.

The findings from Moderna showed that the mRNA-1083 vaccine met its goals and led to higher immune responses against flu and Covid than other single vaccines currently in use, including the current Spikevax.

Stephane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, said: “Combination vaccines have the potential to reduce the burden of respiratory viruses on health systems and pharmacies, as well as offer people more convenient vaccination options that could improve compliance and provide stronger protection from seasonal illnesses.

“Moderna is the only company with a positive phase 3 flu and Covid combination vaccine.

“Building on the momentum of positive phase 3 data across our respiratory portfolio, we continue to address significant unmet medical needs and advance public health.”

The mRNA-1083 jab matched or bettered current flu jabs and was better than the existing Spikevax at making the body produce antibodies – probably because it had been designed to fight more recent variants circulating around the world, Mr Bancel told the BBC.

The randomised controlled trial involved two groups of about 4,000 people each, with the first group aged 65 and over testing the new jab compared with a flu vaccine, Fluzone, and the current Spikevax jab.

The second group included adults aged 50 to 64 and included use of the flu jab Fluarix.

Dr Philip Cruz, UK medical director at Moderna, said: “The phase three trial results for mRNA-1083, Moderna’s combination vaccine targeting influenza and Covid-19, have met the primary endpoints, showing a higher immune response in adults over 50 compared to existing flu and Covid vaccines.

“These findings are consistent across all tested influenza strains (H1N1, H3N2 and B/Victoria) and the Sars-CoV-2 variant in both the 65 and older cohort and the 50 to 64 age group.

“For the adult population aged 65 years and older, our combination vaccine has elicited stronger immune responses against Sars-CoV-2 and key influenza strains compared to the active comparators used in the study.

“We are pleased to see mRNA-1083 has successfully met primary end goals.”