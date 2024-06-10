Harry Dunn’s mother ‘unspeakably hurt’ over son’s killer no-show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Dunn’s mother ‘unspeakably hurt’ over son’s killer no-show

By Press Association
Harry Dunn was killed in road crash in August 2019 (Family handout/PA)
Harry Dunn was killed in road crash in August 2019 (Family handout/PA)

Harry Dunn’s mother has said she is “unspeakably hurt” after her son’s killer refused to give live evidence to his inquest.

Northamptonshire coroner Anne Pember issued a request to US government employee Anne Sacoolas last year in which she invited her to attend remotely on Monday.

Mr Dunn’s inquest at Sessions House in Northampton heard the offer of remote attendance “has not been taken up” – a decision his mother, Charlotte Charles, describe as “incomprehensible” and “disrespectful”.

Harry Dunn death
Sacoolas was sentenced remotely after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving in 2022 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Sacoolas’s evidence will now be read to the court on Tuesday – which is set to  include a “significant statement” from her, sections of her police interview in October 2019 and her witness statement penned in December last year.

The Dunn family were informed of her refusal to give live evidence on Thursday – four days before the inquest was due to begin.

On Monday, Mrs Charles delivered a pen portrait of her son, in which she addressed Sacoolas’s decision not to attend the inquest.

She said: “I wanted to say that learning that Anne Sacoolas will not be attending Harry’s inquest this week was bitterly disappointing and, as a mother, is utterly incomprehensible to me.

“She could have chosen to give me and our family this opportunity to finally understand what led to Harry’s death that night. But no.

“I am unspeakably hurt that she has chosen to hide instead and it cannot help but feel disrespectful to Harry, the life he had and the future he lost.”

Counsel to the inquest, Briony Ballard, said the coroner could not “force or compel an individual to attend”.

Harry Dunn death
The Dunn family are ‘shocked and upset’ at the proposed plans for Sacoolas’s evidence (James Manning/PA)

She said: “I know that she has been offered remote attendance but again, the coroner does not have any jurisdiction outside of Northamptonshire.

“That remote offer has not been taken up.

“We have had a witness statement in which she has responded to issues around training.

“I understand she would be available to answer any written questions.”

Sacoolas’s lawyer, Ben Cooper KC, told a pre-inquest review hearing in November that the US citizen was “keen to assist the inquest”.

She was driving a Volvo on the wrong side of the road outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 2019 before she crashed into Mr Dunn’s bike.

The US State Department asserted diplomatic immunity on behalf of Sacoolas and she was able to leave the UK 19 days after the fatal collision.

She appeared before a High Court judge at the Old Bailey via video-link in December 2022, where she pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Sacoolas was advised against attending her sentencing hearing by her employer, which prompted the family to say they were “horrified” that the US government was “actively interfering in our criminal justice system”.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb handed Sacoolas an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

The Dunn family took their four-year campaign for justice to the US after the teenager’s death, which even led to a meeting with then-president Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington DC.

The inquest, which is scheduled to last for four days, continues.