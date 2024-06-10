Prince Louis advises England squad to eat double portions to win the Euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Prince Louis advises England squad to eat double portions to win the Euros

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales (left) speaks with England manager Gareth Southgate during a visit to St George’s Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to meet with the England men’s football team ahead of the Uefa Euro 2024 campaign (Paul Cooper/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The Prince of Wales visited the England men’s football team to wish them good luck, sharing advice from Prince Louis to “eat twice the amount” during their bid for Euro 2024 glory.

William, president of the FA, travelled to St George’s Park, England’s national football centre in Burton upon Trent, on Monday, to meet the squad and head coach Gareth Southgate.

In a rallying speech to the players, the prince said: “I was on the school run this morning with the children and I said ‘What shall I say to the England team today?’.

William and Harry Kane during a visit to St George’s Park
“The best bit of advice I got to ask you was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat.

“So I then had visions of all of you running around with massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch so I think maybe take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt.”

England captain Harry Kane jokingly said of Louis’ advice: “We’ve got to be careful with that one. I don’t think our nutritionist will be happy with that.”

Heir to the throne William was there to present shirts to each of the 26 players selected for the Euro 2024 team and hear from Southgate about their preparations for the tournament.

From left, Jill Scott, the Prince of Wales, Ollie Watkins and Harry Kane waking in a row along a path at St George’s Park
The prince shook hands with Southgate, remarking how “in a few hours” the squad was “getting ready to go” and head to Germany.

The prince told the whole squad he “will be watching every single game” in the Euros tournament.

William said: “Tournament football is a big deal. All of you have had fantastic seasons, I’ve seen every single one of you play this season.

“As some of you know way better than anyone else in this room, tournament football is brutal. It requires a lot more than you’ve already given.

“It’s going to be difficult, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be challenging, it’s going to be everything that you ever dreamed of wearing that England shirt

“You’re a unit, you fight for each other, you play for each other”.

England, who were beaten 1-0 by Iceland in their final warm-up friendly on Friday, are preparing for their Group C opener against Serbia on Sunday.

Speaking about the loss to Iceland, Kane said the team will debrief about the game on Monday or Tuesday when they arrive in Germany.

He said: “Of course we were disappointed after that game. I’m sure we will look back at the game where we can improve.

“No one ever likes losing but we want to get on with it. The morale is good.”

Schoolchildren from across the Midlands were invited to St George’s Park to attend a festival of football featuring friendly fixtures, to mark England’s send-off.

Abhijey, 10, who came with his school peers to play football and meet William and the England players said he “never thought” that they would visit, but it was a “good surprise”.

Prince William and Prince George watch the football from a stand. Both wear blue suits.
The Prince of Wales and Prince George are both avid football fans (John Walton/PA)

The children applauded as the prince arrived onto the pitches with Kane, former Lioness Jill Scott and current England striker Ollie Watkins.

Speaking to the children, William said he “could never score” when playing football and preferred to stay defence.

William is a passionate Aston Villa fan who often takes his son Prince George to see games.

The England Men’s team reached the final of Euro 2020 only to lose on penalties to Italy, while they were eliminated by France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

The Uefa Euro 2024 tournament begins in Germany on Friday.