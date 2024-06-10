Harry Dunn’s parents in emotional tribute to ‘desperately missed’ son at inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Dunn’s parents in emotional tribute to ‘desperately missed’ son at inquest

By Press Association
Harry Dunn’s father Tim Dunn (left) and mother Charlotte Charles (second from right) paid emotional tributes to their son at his inquest on Monday (James Manning/PA)
Harry Dunn’s parents spoke of their “nightmare” as they paid an emotional tribute to their son at his inquest.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn gave pen portraits during proceedings at Sessions House in Northampton on Monday, as both tearfully recalled their memories of the teenage motorcyclist.

The 19-year-old was killed in August 2019 when US government employee Anne Sacoolas’s car collided with his bike while she was driving on the wrong side of the road outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

Diplomatic immunity was asserted on her behalf by the US State Department and she was able to leave the country shortly after the crash.

Mrs Charles told the court she believes her son should “still be alive today”, and thinking about his final moments “continues to shatter the already broken heart I already hold”.

Harry Dunn death
Harry Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, said she believes her son should ‘still be alive today’ (James Manning/PA)

Mr Dunn also paid tribute to Harry, saying: “The saddest thing is that the world is a lesser place without him.”

Delivering her pen portrait, Mrs Charles said: “Harry was vibrant, caring, funny and so terribly protective of myself and the rest of my family.

“He loved winding people up for a giggle. He was sensitive… outspoken, brutally honest, decisive and spontaneous

“He was ambitious, wanted to go places in life and to leave his mark. He was quick-witted and very intelligent.”

After taking a moment to compose herself, Mrs Charles tearfully continued: “He gave the biggest bear hugs – I can still feel them when I close my eyes and shut everything else out.

“I have tried to preserve as much as I could of our life with Harry.

“His spare winter bike jacket still hangs on his bedroom door, having been moved from where he left it on our kitchen table when justice was done.

“This is when I gave it a new home on his bedroom door and it hangs there really proudly.

“His toothbrush is still in the bathroom, as is his hair wax – just where he left them.”

Mrs Charles went on: “As a family, we have obviously been through a lot since Harry died and had one hell of a fight on our hands to survive.

“However, we have learned that Harry was not the first to die in these circumstances, and sadly he has not been the last.

“We are deeply concerned that the issue of road safety outside US bases may have been neglected by both governments and I would like the coroner to inquire into why that is.

“I feel that Harry should still be alive today.”

Addressing how Harry’s death had affected her, Mrs Charles said: “My heart is as broken as it is ever going to get knowing that Harry was dying in agony in the ditch on the side of the road without professional help to treat and comfort him for such a long time.

“It continues to shatter the already broken heart I already hold.

“It haunts me every night before I go to bed.

“I did not make it to the hospital in time to comfort Harry and say goodbye to him. He had passed moments before we arrived.

“That guilt as his mum will haunt me forever and leaving him at the hospital that night was the worst thing I ever had to do.

“It was my job as his mother to look after him and I couldn’t do it.

“Our lives were turned upside down when Harry died. I dream of him often and those dreams are very vivid.

“He has left such a big hole in our hearts and our lives and we are just totally broken.

“More than anything else, we miss him and mourn the future he’s lost and the family he could have gone on to have.

“Being here at Harry’s inquest is also incredibly painful, but we hope it will provide us with some answers, however painful they are to hear.”

Emotionally finishing her tribute, Mrs Charles said: “Harry loved his family. Harry loved his friends. Harry had so much more to give on this Earth and is desperately missed by all.”

Tim Dunn, Harry’s father, spoke of the family’s ‘nightmare’ since his son’s death (James Manning/PA)

Delivering his own pen portrait of his son, Mr Dunn said: “After officially identifying his body with the police, we left the hospital totally numb – not knowing that the real hell was about to start.

“No more Harry, no more hearing him laugh, no more of his cheeky grin, no more days at the football.

“When I think back to the night he died it seems unreal, almost like a nightmare.”

He continued: “It felt like I was looking down from above, surveying what was happening but unable to say or change anything.

“I couldn’t believe what was in front of my eyes.

“I would have done anything that night to change the outcome for Harry.

“He would have given so much love, joy and happiness.

“The saddest thing is that the world is a lesser place without him.”