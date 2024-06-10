King pays tribute to Irish Guards ahead of Trooping the Colour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King pays tribute to Irish Guards ahead of Trooping the Colour

By Press Association
The King presented new colours to No 9 and No 12 Companies of the Irish Guards, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle (Ben Stansall/PA)
The King has paid tribute to the “professionalism, courage and humour” of the Irish Guards ahead of the regiment’s central role in Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

Charles’s words of praise came as he presented new colours to Number 9 and 12 Companies, Irish Guards, during a Windsor Castle ceremony, where he highlighted the regiment’s efforts during the Covid pandemic and “vital work to counter terrorism in Iraq and to bolster security across Africa”.

In a deeply symbolic ceremony the King touched the new flags – the King’s Colour and the Regimental Colour – signalling their special status as the “soul of the regiment” after they were consecrated by the Army’s Chaplain General Reverend Michael Parker.

Irish Guards line up prior to the presentation of new colours at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Ben Stansall/PA)

The King’s Colour will be trooped by Number 9 Company, Irish Guards, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, the official birthday celebrations of the monarch.

During the ceremony in Windsor Castle’s quadrangle, the King said: “In recent years, the regiment has continued to serve with immense distinction.

“Around the world, your achievements include vital work to counter terrorism in Iraq and to bolster security across Africa by providing high-quality training teams to work with local forces.

“At home, you played an indispensable role in assisting the civil authorities during the Covid pandemic and, only last year, training Ukrainian forces to enable them to defend their homeland.

“I was privileged to see the impressive results of this latter work for myself, during a visit to Knook Camp, on Salisbury Plain.

“In this ever-changing world, it is no exaggeration to say that the whole regiment finds itself occupying a central role in defence’s contribution to the myriad challenges which societies must face.

Charles praised the Irish Guards ‘professionalism, courage and humour’ (Ben Stansall/PA)

“In all of this, you bring to your duty a blend of professionalism, courage and humour which has always marked out Irish Guardsmen.”

The Princess of Wales is Colonel of the Irish Guards, but missed a Trooping rehearsal on Saturday, known as the Colonel’s Review, as she is still receiving cancer treatment.

In a letter to her guardsmen, Kate said she was “proud” of the Irish Guards and apologised for not being able to take part in the event at the weekend.

She said: “I appreciate everyone Trooping the Colour this year has been practising for months and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate.

“Being your Colonel remains an honour and I am very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review.”

But it remains unclear whether the princess, who is undergoing chemotherapy, will attend Trooping the Colour, a major fixture in the royal calendar.

After the presentation of the new colours, Charles, who is the regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief, met some of the “regimental family” – past guardsmen and relatives of officers and soldiers on parade who were invited to watch the ceremony.