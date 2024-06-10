‘Cataclysmic’ collision of giant asteroids discovered in nearby star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Cataclysmic’ collision of giant asteroids discovered in nearby star

By Press Association
Beta Pictoris is located about 63 light-years away toward the constellation of Pictor (Nasa/ESO/Digitised Sky Survey)
Scientists have found evidence of a “cataclysmic” collision of giant asteroids that happened only 20 years ago close to a nearby star.

The tumultuous event in Beta Pictoris, a bright star in the constellation of Pictor around 63 light-years away, could help understand how planets like Earth formed, astronomers say.

Scientists have been studying this star system, which is a mere 20 million years old, for more than three decades.

But the latest data from the James Webb Space Telescope – launched in 2021 as part of a joint mission between Nasa, European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency – showed some of dust surrounding Beta Pictoris, which was recorded in previous observations, had disappeared.

Christine Chen, an astronomer at Johns Hopkins University in the US who led the research, said: “The best explanation we have is that, in fact, we witnessed the aftermath of an infrequent, cataclysmic event between large asteroid-size bodies, marking a complete change in our understanding of this star system.”

The team said this collision would have occurred just before another Nasa telescope, Spitzer, gathered data from the region between 2004 and 2005.

Two different space telescopes – Spitzer and JSWT – took snapshots 20 years apart of the same area around the star Beta Pictoris which is 63 light-years away (Roberto Molar Candanosa/Johns Hopkins University, with Beta Pictoris (Roberto Molar Candanosa/Johns Hopkins University/Lynette Cook/Nasa)

The violent clashes would have crushed some of the larger space rocks into fine dust particles smaller than pollen or powdered sugar, the researchers said.

And the amount of dust generated would have been about 100,000 times the size of the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs, they added.

In the aftermath of the explosion, Spitzer’s instruments were able to identify the dust closet to the star by looking at their heat signatures.

But gradually, this dust started to cool off as it moved far enough away from the star to become undetectable by JWST two decades later.

Cicero Lu, a former PhD student in astrophysics at Johns Hopkins University, said: “Most discoveries by JWST come from things the telescope has detected directly.

“In this case, the story is a little different because our results come from what JWST did not see.”

Surrounded by a disk of dust and debris, Beta Pictoris is at an age where giant planets – Beta Pic b and c – have formed but rocky planets like Earth might still be developing.

The researchers said the findings, presented at the 244th Meeting of the American Astronomical Society in the US, offer a “unique glimpse” into how the Solar System came into existence more than four billion years ago.

Kadin Worthen, a PhD student in astrophysics at Johns Hopkins University, said the main question scientists are trying to answer is whether the Solar System is unique or are there similar planetary systems out there.

He said: “We are trying to understand how weird or average we are.”