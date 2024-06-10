Asylum seekers removed from Rwanda this year, UN body tells court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asylum seekers removed from Rwanda this year, UN body tells court

By Press Association
A Boeing 767 aircraft at MoD Boscombe Down, near Salisbury, which was believed to be the plane set to take asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda in June 2022 (PA)
Asylum seekers have been removed from Rwanda and transferred to countries where they may be at risk as recently as this year, the High Court has been told.

Several individual asylum seekers are bringing legal action against the Home Office over removals to Rwanda, with some claims to be heard at a hearing in early July.

They include a woman bringing a case against the department, who has been told she is in the first cohort of people to be removed on the first flight to the east African country, on July 24.

At a preliminary hearing on Monday, the UNHCR, the United Nations’ refugee agency, made a successful bid to intervene in the legal challenge.

The High Court in London was told that asylum seekers in Rwanda are at risk of “refoulement” – the process of transferring asylum seekers and refugees to a country where they face persecution – from the Rwandan authorities.

Lawrence Bottinick, on behalf of the UN body, said in a witness statement: “UNHCR is aware of repeated incidents of refoulement from Rwanda and denial of access to the asylum procedure to asylum seekers in Rwanda… subsequent to 27 July 2022.

“These incidents have occurred in a variety of contexts and continued into 2024.”

Mark Vinall, for the Home Office, said in written submissions that the department was “neutral” on whether UNHCR should intervene in the case.

He continued: “It is not clear from the application whether these are allegations which have previously been put to the UK Government, or whether UNHCR sought to ensure that they were placed before Parliament when it came to consider the Safety of Rwanda Bill.

“It is essential that the defendant has a fair opportunity to investigate whatever allegations UNHCR may make, including seeking the government of Rwanda’s side of the story should that be necessary, and to respond to them, in advance of the hearing.”

Monday’s hearing comes after a separate legal challenge over Rwanda removals was heard on June 6.

The FDA trade union, which represents senior civil servants, is bringing legal action over the relationship of the Civil Service Code with the Government’s Safety of Rwanda Act.

Mr Justice Chamberlain will give his decision on the FDA union’s challenge in writing at a later date.