Two arrested after man, woman and child stabbed in Carlisle By Press Association June 10 2024, 5:48 pm

A man, woman and child were stabbed in Carlisle, police have said (PA) A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man, woman and child were stabbed in Carlisle, police said. Police received a report of a man with stab wounds at 8.06am on Monday. An officer attending the incident in Whernside also found a woman and a child with stab wounds, Cumbria Police said. A girl, of primary school age, remains in hospital in a stable condition. A 55-year-old man was arrested following the incident and remains in police custody. A 53-year-old woman, who was also arrested, remains in hospital in a stable condition. Police have said there is no further risk to the public but those in the area should expect to continue to see a police presence while investigations are carried out. Anyone with information is being asked to report it online www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it , quoting incident number 30 of 10 June 2024 or to phone 101.