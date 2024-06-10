Male dolphins ‘use social play to hone mating skills years before they mature’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Male dolphins ‘use social play to hone mating skills years before they mature’

By Press Association
Two bottlenose dolphins swimming together in Shark Bay, Western Australia (Shark Bay Dolphin Research)
Dolphins who spend more time playing with each other as youngsters will go on to father more offspring later in life compared to those who do not, a study suggests.

Male bottlenose dolphins are known to form lifelong bonds that help them find mates.

But scientists have now found that their training begins as juveniles – which involves role-playing and practicing adult-like mating behaviour.

Researchers from the University of Bristol found young dolphins spent “significant” amounts of time taking turns in pretending to be adult males and females.

When playing with female dolphins, young males also produced clicking noises called “pops” – which is what adults use to attract mates.

The researchers said their findings, published in the journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences), is helping shed light why animals engage in social play – something which has puzzled scientists for more than a century.

Dr Stephanie King, associate professor from University of Bristol’s School of Biological Sciences, said: “Play behaviour is widespread in humans and other animals, but the reasons that animals play together have long remained a mystery.

“This study provides compelling support for the idea that animals in the wild play together to practice behaviours that will be important for them as adults, and that if they practice enough, they will be more successful as adults.”

Juvenile male dolphin in Shark Bay, Western Australia
Juvenile male dolphin in Shark Bay, Western Australia (Shark Bay Dolphin Research)

For the study, the researchers analysed 30 years of data, tracking the behaviour of young males – aged between four and 14 years – in Australia’s Shark Bay.

Genetic paternity tests were used to find out how many offspring each dolphin had fathered.

Male dolphins have a complex social network, usually made up of large, stable alliances as well as smaller, less stable groups of two to three within that network.

Smaller groups team up to mate, which often involves stealing female dolphins from other alliances, or defending against attacks from outsiders.

The researchers said their work shows young males practice these skills with their likely future allies, years before they become sexually mature.

Dr Katy Holmes, who completed this work as part of her doctoral research at the University of Western Australia, said: “We found that juvenile play involves immature versions of adult reproductive behaviours that are crucial for males to access and mate with estrous (sexual receptive) females, and the time spent doing these play behaviours predicts how many offspring males eventually sire as adults.

“Our work is exciting because historically it has been notoriously difficult to link play behaviour to reproductive success, in this case the number of sired offspring, in wild animals.”

The team said further work is needed to assess whether other factors body size and dominance may have played a role in the mating success of some of the dolphins.