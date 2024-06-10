Police vow to catch woman’s murderer on 40th anniversary of her death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police vow to catch woman’s murderer on 40th anniversary of her death

By Press Association
Shelley Morgan died 40 years ago (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Shelley Morgan died 40 years ago (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Police have vowed to bring the killer of a mother-of-two to justice on the 40th anniversary of her sexually-motivated murder.

Shelley Morgan, 33, was stabbed multiple times in a frenzied attack after dropping her children off at school in Bristol on June 11 1984.

The US-born art college student was heading towards Leigh Woods near Ashton Court, where she planned to spend the day sketching and taking photographs.

Shelley Morgan was murdered 40 years ago on June 11 1984 in Bristol (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Shelley Morgan was murdered 40 years ago on June 11 1984 in Bristol (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

When she failed to pick her children up or return home to Dunkerry Road in Bedminster, the police were called and a missing person inquiry was launched.

Four months later, on October 14, children playing in a wooded copse off Long Lane in Backwell Hill discovered her remains.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mrs Morgan, who was married, had suffered multiple stab wounds and there was evidence the attack had been sexually motivated.

Police launched a murder investigation and the case has been reviewed several times but the killer has never been found.

Detective Inspector Dave Marchant said: “We will never give up trying to identify the person responsible for Shelley’s murder and for leaving her two young children without their mother.

“Forty years may have passed but our resolve has not lessened, and we remain committed to providing her family with answers and, if her killer is still alive, to bringing them to justice.

“We know after dropping her children off at school on 11 June 1984 Shelley headed towards Leigh Woods where she planned to take photographs and sketch.

“While we can’t categorically say for certain she made it to Leigh Woods, we’ve unconfirmed sightings of her on a bus traveling towards the area and near Ashton Court.

“We know Shelley was wearing a scarlet-coloured top, a white skirt and marron-coloured tights along with large red circular glasses.

“And we know she had with her a homemade patchwork bag and her 35mm Olympus OM20 camera.

“Neither her clothing or her camera have ever been recovered but we remain hopeful someone may yet come across the camera as it’s still popular with collectors.

“If you own an Olympus OM20 camera from the 1980s with the serial number 1032853 please get in touch.”

Shelley Morgan's Olympus OM20 camera has never been found (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Shelley Morgan’s Olympus OM20 camera has never been found (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Speaking five years ago, Mrs Morgan’s sister Hollie Brian said: “Shelley’s death had a profound effect on our family and her loss has been felt ever since.

“I’ve come to believe that people aren’t really dead until the people who love and remember them have passed also.

“As long as we carry Shelley in our hearts she’ll always be with us but we’re all getting older and the time is going to come when all those doors are closed.

“We beseech you if you know anything about what happened that day back in June of 1984 please come to the police.

“Maybe you were afraid to speak out at the time. Maybe your situation has changed.

“Out of love and respect for my sister we really want to know what happened and be sure the person who killed her will never hurt anybody ever again.”

Mr Marchant added: “It may seem difficult to imagine we can still solve this horrendous 40-year-old crime but with the advancement of forensic science and the passage of time we remain positive.

“Our public appeals are also effective in generating new lines of inquiry and helping us answer previously unanswered questions.

“Five years ago we released images of two postcards which depicted the River Avon in Bristol and St Andrew’s Church, from the direction of Backwell Hill.

“Several members of the public contacted us in response to that appeal and officers were subsequently able to rule out any significance of the postcards to the investigation.

“Loyalties and relationships change over time and there may be someone who didn’t feel able to speak to us at the time or even five years ago, who may be in a position to do so now.

“We believe the locations Shelley was visiting that day hold the key to her killer’s identity.

“It’s highly likely her killer was familiar with the Leigh Woods and Backwell areas and could have had links through work or other associations.

“It’s also more than likely they had access to a vehicle.

“If you have any information, no matter how small or irrelevant you think it might be, please come forward.

“You could have the missing piece which helps complete this case.”