Results south of border will not harm Sinn Fein’s campaign in NI, says McDonald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Results south of border will not harm Sinn Fein’s campaign in NI, says McDonald

By Press Association
Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald the party was perpetually on an election footing (PA)
Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald the party was perpetually on an election footing (PA)

Mary Lou McDonald has insisted Sinn Fein’s poor showing in elections south of the border will not dent the momentum of its Westminster campaign in Northern Ireland.

The Sinn Fein president said she believes the party was “nailed on” for some gains north of the border when the UK General Election takes place on July 4.

She also rejected any suggestion that the requirement of having to canvass on both sides of the border may have negatively affected Sinn Fein’s ground-game when it came to the local and European elections in the Republic of Ireland.

European and local elections
Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has initiated an internal review after her party’s poor showing in elections in the Republic of Ireland (PA)

Despite registering 30%-plus support in some opinion polls last year, Sinn Fein emerged from the local elections south of the border with 12% of the first preference vote share.

Ms McDonald, who has apologised for the showing and initiated a review of the party’s policy offering to voters, was asked whether the results could have a negative knock-on effect on Sinn Fein’s campaign north of the border.

“I think the momentum that we have developed across the country is very strong,” she replied.

“And I believe that we’re going to perform really well in the Westminster elections. I think we’re nailed on for some gains.”

Asked if the Westminster campaign hurt Sinn Fein’s canvassing south of the border, as it potentially limited the number of activists who could travel down from the north to help out, she insisted the party was perpetually on an election footing.

“We’re a national organisation, the other parties are a regional phenomenon,” she said.

“So we’re always active across the island.

“And if you asked Sinn Fein activists and members and people who live in the north and come up and down, we seem to be permanently on an election.”

General Election campaign 2024
DUP leader Gavin Robinson said voters wanted solutions (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP leader Gavin Robinson claimed the lesson from Sinn Fein’s electoral performance south of the border was that people wanted “solutions rather than just anger”.

“Sinn Fein’s electoral disappointments in the Republic of Ireland are interesting but the vote that matters for Northern Ireland is on 4th July,” he said.

“That will decide who speaks for Northern Ireland.”

He added: “The lesson from the Republic is that people wanted solutions rather than just anger. Any old fool can point out a problem, but it takes a plan and determination to deal with a problem and secure a lasting solution.

“Both in Scotland and the Republic, 2024 has demonstrated the fluid nature of polls and electoral success.

“The ballot box is what matters. No one should take the people for granted.

“That’s why at every election, we stand on our record of delivery and our plan to make progress.”