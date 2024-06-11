Police accused of using human rights law to block Trooping the Colour protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police accused of using human rights law to block Trooping the Colour protest

By Press Association
Anti-monarchy pressure group Republic protest outside the Palace of Westminster in London during the State Opening of Parliament in November (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Metropolitan Police have been accused of seeking to use human rights legislation to block anti-monarchy protests at this weekend’s Trooping the Colour.

The anti-monarchy group Republic said police had written to them citing the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) as justification for closing down nearby protest.

Republic claimed this was based on the “spurious grounds” that a protest would deny spectators the right to enjoy the parade, adding that human rights legislation “does not provide a right to enjoy a day out”.

The pressure group said no final decision had been made, but accused the police of insisting protest is “moved to a place that is out of sight of the parade and media”.

The King will make a high-profile appearance on Saturday to mark the monarch’s official birthday during Trooping the Colour, which takes place at Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace in central London.

Republic, which campaigns for the abolition of the monarchy and its replacement with a directly elected head of state, said the move by the police was “Kafkaesque”.

The group claimed it was told at the start of the month by the Metropolitan Police that the force was “relaxed” and had “no issue” with the location of the protest.

The Met was criticised last year after six Republic members were detained ahead of a pre-agreed coronation protest on May 6.

Republic chief executive Graham Smith accused the police of appearing “willing to enforce the wishes of Royal Parks”, whom he claimed “want to ban all protest outside Buckingham Palace”.

He added that this would be a “serious affront to democratic rights in this country”.

Pledging to challenge the police and Royal Parks, Mr Smith said: “Human rights laws protect the right to meaningfully protest. To see those same laws used to effectively ban protest is a very worrying development.

“The police want us to protest well away from Buckingham Palace and away from the parade, where we will not be seen or heard. This is on the spurious grounds that a protest would deny spectators the right to enjoy the parade.

“The Human Rights Act and ECHR does not provide a right to enjoy a day out, and the experience of all our protests is that we successfully protest alongside spectators without incident.

“The argument that a protest is infringing on the rights of others to enjoy an event is particularly dangerous, opening up the possibility of banning any number of political protests on the most spurious grounds.”

Mr Smith added that he was calling on all parties fighting the election to “guarantee protection of meaningful peaceful protest”.

The Metropolitan Police have been approached for comment.