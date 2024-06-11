King celebrates foundation with David Beckham and Rod Stewart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King celebrates foundation with David Beckham and Rod Stewart

By Press Association
Charles smiles as he attends the King’s Foundation charity’s inaugural awards (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The King was all smiles with David Beckham as he celebrated the work of his foundation alongside other celebrity ambassadors including Rod Stewart and Naomi Campbell.

Charles attended the King’s Foundation inaugural awards ceremony which showcased the work of students, teachers, alumni and partners who have contributed to the organisation’s charitable efforts in London on Tuesday evening.

The foundation is the custodian of the Highgrove gardens and offers workshops, programmes and short courses focused on heritage and craft skills at its Barley Court education centre on the estate.

Charles and Beckham were both seen laughing and heard discussing England’s chances in the Euro 2024 championships with the former Manchester United midfielder telling the King: “We’ll be ready. Gareth will be ready.”

The King shaking hands with Rod Stewart
The King shakes hands with Rod Stewart (PA)

The event at St James’s Palace, which is set to become an annual fixture in the King’s Foundation calendar, was attended by celebrity supporters and ambassadors of the charity including broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh, former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and actress Sienna Miller.

Charles presented the final award of the evening, the King Charles III Harmony Award, to South Korean diplomat and former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon.

During his speech Charles said: “I really am delighted to be here with you all at the inaugural King’s Foundation Awards and to present the first King Charles III Harmony Award.

“This award was created to recognise the individuals who champion the values which underpin the King’s Foundation’s mission and my own hope for a world in which we live in harmony with nature.”

He continued to pay tribute to the diplomat for his “tireless dedication” to promoting those values internationally.

Alongside its education programmes to protect traditional skills, the foundation, based at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, aims to revitalise communities through urban regeneration and planning, and support sustainable food production and teach rural skills.