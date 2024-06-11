‘Marvellous feeling’: New MEPs celebrate Dublin victories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Marvellous feeling’: New MEPs celebrate Dublin victories

By Press Association
Taoiseach Simon Harris with successful candidate Regina Doherty (Gareth Chaney/PA)
It was a “bloody marvellous feeling” to top the poll in Dublin, newly elected MEP Regina Doherty has said.

She finished ahead of Fianna Fail’s Barry Andrews, Sinn Fein’s Lynn Boylan and Labour’s Aodhan O Riordain as the four were announced as the next European representatives for the constituency.

After her election at the RDS count centre in Dublin, Ms Doherty said: “We’ve had a really renewed sense of energy in the last couple of months.

Barry Andrews is hoisted into the air following his election
“And it’s not just because the Taoiseach has it, he has made us all believe in ourselves and instil a new energy so that we go that extra mile.”

Speaking at her side, party leader and Taoiseach Simon Harris said he was “absolutely delighted”, and added: “She has worked so hard, she deserves this, I’m so proud of her and of course she’s going to continue an incredible tradition of Fine Gael people representing Dublin in the European Parliament.”

Also “absolutely delighted” was Fianna Fail leader and Tanaiste Micheal Martin, who commented: “Tremendous performance by Barry (Andrews), he led from the front, a very positive campaign.”

For his part, Mr Andrews said he was “hugely relieved” as the results came in after 10pm on Tuesday.

“I am very excited to start the work in Brussels. I have a very positive mandate now from the people of Dublin to do the work.”

Ms Boylan admitted that she was “exhausted” but added that she was “absolutely overwhelmed” by the support she received.

While Sinn Fein leadership has acknowledged the elections went worse than expected, Ms Boylan was insistent that the party had a “positive” result – after electing an MEP in Dublin and increasing its representation in local government.

Aodhan O Riordain commiserates with outgoing Green Party MEP Ciaran Cuffe
She said: “How is it a bad election when we’re the party that increased its vote? Fianna Fail and Fine Gael decreased their vote.

“They decreased their number of councillors. We’ve increased our vote, we’ve increased our number of councillors.”

Mr O Riordain said the result shows that the Labour Party is “back”.

Speaking to reporters at the RDS, he said: “We’re back and we’re going to win even more when the general election comes into focus.”

Lynn Boylan is lifted in the air as she celebrates her election
Party leader Ivana Bacik said Mr O Riordain’s team ran “a positive, dynamic and energetic” campaign.

Mr O Riordain overtook radio presenter and Independent Ireland candidate Niall Boylan in the final count which saw the redistribution of Ciaran Cuffe’s votes, after the Green Party candidate became the second MEP in Dublin to lose their seat.

Mr Cuffe’s elimination after the 18th count came one stage after Independents 4 Change candidate Clare Daly exited the race.

Reflecting on the loss of his seat, Mr Cuffe suggested the issue of migration had dominated the European election campaign over concerns about the climate.

He said: “I think we have seen the rise of those voices who don’t feel the state should be involved in helping the most vulnerable and I think I certainly have campaigned all my life to help the most vulnerable in society. I’ll continue to do that and my party will continue to do that.”

Independents 4 Change candidate Clare Daly, wearing a T-shirt saying 'Free Assange', on her way out of the count centre at the RDS in Dublin
Earlier, Ms Daly insisted she had no interest in speaking to the media as she left the Dublin count centre after losing her seat as an MEP.

Several reporters asked Ms Daly to comment as she left the RDS count centre after being eliminated. She declined.

When approached by RTE, she said: “You had no interest in talking to me for five years, so I’ve no interest in talking to you.”