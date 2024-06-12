What the papers say – June 12

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – June 12

By Press Association
The nation’s newspapers are dominated by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative manifesto.

The Daily Mirror takes aim at Mr Sunak after he released his manifesto on Tuesday.

The Times relays words from Mr Sunak who said voting for Reform UK or the Liberal Democrats will put Labour in government for “a decade”.

The Daily Express focuses on the “Tory ambition” to deport 100,000 illegal migrants, while the Daily Mail says the Prime Minister told voters not to give Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer a “blank cheque”.

The Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times say Mr Sunak has promised £17 billion in tax cuts if he wins the General Election.

The Independent says the tax cut pledge is Mr Sunak’s “last gamble”, while The Guardian says the pledge has been condemned as “implausible”.

Care workers have been promised a new minimum wage of £12 an hour if Labour win the General Election on July 4, according to the i.

The Metro says Gary Glitter has been forced to pay £508,000 to one of his victims.

And the Daily Star says Wednesday has become the new Friday as young workers are opting to work from home on Thursday and Friday.