What the papers say – June 12

The nation’s newspapers are dominated by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative manifesto.

The Daily Mirror takes aim at Mr Sunak after he released his manifesto on Tuesday.

The Times relays words from Mr Sunak who said voting for Reform UK or the Liberal Democrats will put Labour in government for “a decade”.

TIMES: PM: A vote for Reform puts Labour into No10 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DItMAw2BFY — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 11, 2024

The Daily Express focuses on the “Tory ambition” to deport 100,000 illegal migrants, while the Daily Mail says the Prime Minister told voters not to give Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer a “blank cheque”.

Wednesday's Front Page 📰 Tory ambition to deport 100,000 illegal migrants Read more: https://t.co/ok7QJa0AJj#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FGATVUh6s7 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 11, 2024

The Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times say Mr Sunak has promised £17 billion in tax cuts if he wins the General Election.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak promises £17bn in tax cuts'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/yErRwadi8A — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 11, 2024

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 12 June https://t.co/JX5EKORDI4 pic.twitter.com/R7GP2V2kLK — Financial Times (@FT) June 11, 2024

The Independent says the tax cut pledge is Mr Sunak’s “last gamble”, while The Guardian says the pledge has been condemned as “implausible”.

Care workers have been promised a new minimum wage of £12 an hour if Labour win the General Election on July 4, according to the i.

I: Labour promises £12 an hour to care workers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/i7IufxJddV — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 11, 2024

The Metro says Gary Glitter has been forced to pay £508,000 to one of his victims.

Tomorrow's Papers Today 📰 POP PAEDO'S £500K TO VICTIM 🔴 Glitter ordered to pay out over sex abuse#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ROwzsf7SQD — Metro (@MetroUK) June 11, 2024

And the Daily Star says Wednesday has become the new Friday as young workers are opting to work from home on Thursday and Friday.