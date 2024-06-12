Sir Martin Amis’s widow to receive insignia for late husband’s knighthood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Martin Amis’s widow to receive insignia for late husband’s knighthood

By Press Association
Sir Martin Amis received a knighthood before his death in 2023 (Ian West/PA)
The widow of British author Sir Martin Amis will receive the insignia for her late husband’s knighthood from the Princess Royal during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Lady Amis, the US writer Isabel Fonseca, will be given the insignia for the knighthood which was conferred on her husband before his death from cancer at the age of 73 in May last year.

The honour, for services to literature, was announced in the King’s Birthday Honours in June last year and was dated May 18, the day before his death, as honours cannot be given posthumously.

Sir Martin’s best-known works included the novels Money and London Fields, and he was longlisted twice for the Booker Prize.

Cricketer Joe Root wearing a cap
Joe Root (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England cricketer Joe Root is also set to attend the investiture ceremony on Wednesday in Windsor after he was made an MBE in the 2020 New Year’s Honours following his team’s 2019 50-over World Cup win.

Root was the leading run scorer in the England team that won the 2019 Cricket World Cup and will be honoured for services to cricket.

Organist, conductor and TikTok sensation Anna Lapwood will also visit Windsor Castle to be honoured after she was made an MBE for services to music in the latest New Year’s Honours.

Former world champion cyclist Lizzie Deignan, who was silver medallist in the road race at the London 2012 Olympics, will also be honoured.

Deignan was made an MBE in the 2023 New Year’s Honours list.