Lucy Letby’s status as a multiple murderer is important evidence, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Lucy Letby’s status as a multiple murderer is important evidence, court told

By Press Association
Child serial killer Lucy Letby (Cheshire Police/PA)
Child serial killer Lucy Letby (Cheshire Police/PA)

Former nurse Lucy Letby’s status as a multiple murderer and attempted murderer of babies is an “important piece of the evidence” when deciding if she tried to kill another infant, a jury has been told.

Letby, 34, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court charged with a single offence of the attempted murder of a baby girl, Child K.

Last summer, the defendant was convicted in a “very long trial” of seven murders and seven attempted murders relating to six other children, the court heard, while she worked as a nurse at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Opening the case on Wednesday, prosecutor Nick Johnson KC told jurors: “Those other cases that I have mentioned do have an importance in this case because we suggest it’s not because you should convict her because of what she’s done in other cases, but what we are asserting is the relevance that it gives you significant evidence of what her intention was at the time. We say, we allege, she did things, or something to, (Child K).

“Putting it in a nutshell, we are saying that her status as a multiple murderer and attempted murderer is an important piece of the evidence that you can, if you wish, take into account when you are considering whether we have made you sure that she attempted to murder (Child K).”

Jurors in the previous trial failed to reach a verdict regarding the allegation.

Letby, of Hereford, watched on from the dock as the opening statement was delivered.

She denies that she attempted to murder Child K on February 17, 2016.