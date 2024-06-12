William will be in Germany to cheer England in their Euro 2024 Denmark clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William will be in Germany to cheer England in their Euro 2024 Denmark clash

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales, left, will watch the team’s second Group C stage match at the Frankfurt Arena on June 20 (Paul Cooper/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Prince of Wales is to travel to Germany to cheer on the England men’s football team as they face Denmark in the Euro 2024 tournament.

William, president of the FA, will watch Gareth Southgate’s side in their second Group C stage match at the Frankfurt Arena on June 20 – the day before his 42nd birthday, Kensington Palace announced.

The heir to the throne, who visited the squad to wish them good luck on Monday before they left for Germany, faced criticism in 2023 for not attending the England women’s team’s World Cup football final against Spain in Sydney.

The Prince of Wales, centre, met Jill Scott, left, Ollie Watkins, centre right, and Harry Kane in a surprise visit to St George’s Park ahead of the start of the tournament (Paul Cooper/Daily Telegraph/PA)

It was the first time the Lionesses had reached the final of a World Cup, and the first time an England football team had competed in a World Cup final since the men’s side beat West Germany in 1966.

William presented shirts to the England men’s squad at the start of the week when he made a surprise visit to St George’s Park, England’s national football centre in Burton upon Trent.

He also shared his youngest son Prince Louis’ advice, who suggested the players “eat twice the amount” to secure their bid for Euros glory.

The trip will be a solo one for William.

Prince Louis said the England players should eat double portions during their bid for victory (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Princess of Wales is away from public duties at the moment while she continues her treatment for cancer.

With the fixture taking place on a school night, the Waleses’ children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis – are not expected to accompany him.

William, a passionate Aston Villa fan, will not be at England’s first match of the Uefa tournament – against Serbia – in person on Sunday, but he will undoubtedly be glued to the TV, watching the game.

Meanwhile, the King and former England captain David Beckham were heard discussing England’s chances in the championship on Tuesday evening.

The King chatting to David Beckham at the King’s Foundation’s inaugural awards at St James’s Palace (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Referring to squad’s 1-0 loss to Iceland on Friday in their final warm-up friendly, Charles, attending the King’s Foundation awards, asked: “What was all that at Wembley?”

Beckham replied: “I don’t think we should read much into it.”

Charles said: “It doesn’t really matter does it? It was a warming up sort of thing. You don’t want to expend it all in one go at the beginning.”

Reassuring the King, Beckham said “we’ll be ready, Gareth will be ready” to which Charles gave the former footballer a thumbs up.

England’s Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Mary Earps and Millie Bright after the Fifa Women’s World Cup final last year (Isabel Infantes/PA)

William sent personal messages to the Lionesses last summer after their heartbreaking 1-0 defeat in the World Cup final, but stayed at home to watch the match in Norfolk.

Veteran broadcaster Jon Sopel suggested it was “inconceivable” that William and the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would not have travelled to Australia if the men’s team had been playing, while former England goalkeeper Pauline Cope branded it a “shame” the prince was not there in person.

The England men’s team reached the final of Euro 2020 only to lose on penalties to Italy, while they were eliminated by France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.