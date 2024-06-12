Scientists make discovery behind the connection between cancer and obesity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Scientists make discovery behind the connection between cancer and obesity

By Press Association
Scientists have found a potential reason for the cancer ‘obesity paradox’ (PA)
Scientists have found a potential reason for the cancer ‘obesity paradox’ (PA)

Scientists have unlocked a key piece of information that might explain the so-called “obesity paradox” for cancer patients.

The fact that obesity can contribute to cancer progression but also improve a patient’s response to immunotherapy is known as the “obesity paradox” among researchers.

Now academics, led by scientists from Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in the US, have made a discovery behind the “complicated connection” between obesity and cancer – and hope that one day it could lead to improvements in a type of cancer treatment called immunotherapy.

A new study, published in the journal Nature, outlines how immune system cells called macrophages play an unexpected role in this connection.

A microscopic image of macrophages in a kidney cancer tumour (Dr Jackie Bader, PhD/VUMC/PA)

By studying mice and tumour samples from kidney cancer patients, they found that obesity increases the number of macrophages in cancer tumours and increases their production of a protein called PD 1.

PD 1 is a target of cancer immunotherapies – a type of medicine which harnesses a patient’s own immune system to fight cancer.

Researchers said that increased PD-1 suppresses “immune surveillance” by macrophages — and as a result, suppresses the killer T cells (the immune cells that can kill cancer cells) — which in turn allows tumours to grow.

This could help explain the increased cancer risk linked to obesity, they said.

Academics said that PD 1 also acted directly on the macrophages to suppress their function – so when the protein was blocked with immunotherapy, it helped these PD-1-expressing immune system cells to perform their role in the immune system.

This could explain why obese people can have a better response to immunotherapy, they added.

By studying human tumours, they also found that when people lost weight, the PD-1 expression in macrophages in tumours appeared to decrease.

Professor Jeffrey Rathmell, director of the Vanderbilt Centre for Immunobiology, said: “Obesity is the second leading modifiable risk factor for cancer, behind only smoking, and obese individuals have a greater risk for worse outcomes. But they also can respond better to immunotherapy. How is it that there can be this worse outcome on one hand, but better outcome on another?

“We clearly want to find ways to make immunotherapies work better, and in the obese setting, they naturally work better.

“Understanding how these processes are working biologically may give us clues about how to improve immunotherapy in general.”

Lead author, postdoctoral fellow Dr Jackie Bader, added: “Macrophages are thought of as being like a garbage truck: They clean up the mess. But they have a huge spectrum of activity to enhance the immune response, and they’re more plastic and manipulatable than other immune cells, which makes them really interesting.”

“We were very fortunate to have collaborators that provided us with samples from the same patients before and after weight loss that reinforced the findings from our mouse models.”

She continued: “It could be that the greater the proportion of PD-1-expressing macrophages a tumour has, the better the response to immunotherapy will be.”