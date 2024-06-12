TikTok star encourages Princess Royal to take up organ and play at Windsor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TikTok star encourages Princess Royal to take up organ and play at Windsor

By Press Association
Anna Lapwood after being made an MBE by the Princess Royal during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
An organist, conductor and Tiktok star has said she told the Princess Royal to take up the organ and play at Windsor Castle.

Anna Lapwood, who was made an MBE for services to music in the New Year Honours, has been dubbed the “TikTok organist” after videos of her playing have attracted 25 million likes.

At an investiture at Windsor on Wednesday, she said she encouraged Anne to play the castle’s organ.

Ms Lapwood said: “I said ‘Have you ever had to go on the organ?’ and she said ‘No, I haven’t, I think it’s a bit late’.

“And I was like ‘Oh, I think you can I think you could do it, you should do it’.”

She also said that they had talked about the importance of making women feel comfortable in music.

She said: “(We spoke) about how important it is to give them a space and say ‘You are so welcome here’, particularly with the previously male-dominated worlds, like the organ world.”

Ms Lapwood also said that being made an MBE was a moment of “public recognition” for the organ.

“I feel like it’s this really important moment of recognition, particularly with the organ.

“I feel like the organ is one of those instruments that can get pushed to one side, but then, actually, no this has been publicly recognised.

“As a woman in music, and a young woman in music, there can be this thing the whole time where you feel as if ‘am I doing things right?’”

She added: “And it feels like this little moment of saying, you have done something right, which might sound minor but actually feels like a huge privilege.”

Screen grab of Anna Lapwood, who had an impromptu duet with a security guard in a tribute following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 (Handout/PA)

Ms Lapwood also admitted she had previously been told to “play more like a man”.

“I’ve definitely, over the course of my career, had moments of being told to play more like a man, or whatever it is.

“And I’m just basically trying to help create a world where that kind of comment just wouldn’t be let go.”

Ms Lapwood, who is also director of music at Pembroke College, Cambridge, and established a girls’ choir at the college, said she was travelling straight back from the investiture to do a choir rehearsal in her outfit.

She said: “I’m going straight back to a girls’ choir rehearsal, literally in this dress, going straight like that.

“And I have moments where I’m like, oh, I’m so tired, do I want to do a rehearsal? And then the joy you get from watching young people make music that never leaves you.”