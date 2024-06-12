Just thinking about a location activates mental maps in the brain – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just thinking about a location activates mental maps in the brain – study

By Press Association
Just thinking about a location activates mental maps in the brain – study (Matthew Fearn/PA)
Simply thinking about where you are going may be able to activate mental maps in the brain, new research suggests.

As people travel their usual route to work or the shops, they engage maps in the brain that store information about paths taken and locations previously visited, so they can navigate whenever going there.

New research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, has found that such mental maps also are created and activated when you just think about the route, without any movement.

In a study in monkeys, the researchers found that a certain part of the brain holds a cognitive map of what animals experience while they use a joystick to browse through a sequence of images.

These maps are then activated when thinking about these sequences, even when the images are not visible.

Senior author, Mehrdad Jazayeri, an associate professor of brain and cognitive sciences and a member of MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research, said: “These cognitive maps are being recruited to perform mental navigation, without any sensory input or motor output.”

In the study, researchers trained animals to use a joystick to trace a path through a sequence of images (landmarks) spaced at regular intervals.

During the training, the animals were shown only a subset of pairs of images – but not all the pairs.

Once the monkeys had learned to navigate through the training pairs, the researchers tested if they could handle the new pairs they had never seen before.

They found that they could mentally navigate through the new pairs.

Professor Jazayeri said: “Animals were able to mentally navigate between the new pairs of images from the very first time they were tested.

“This finding provided strong behavioural evidence for the presence of a cognitive map.”

The findings are published in the Nature journal.