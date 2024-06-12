Pairing shelter dogs together ‘could cut stress and help them find homes sooner’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pairing shelter dogs together ‘could cut stress and help them find homes sooner’

By Press Association
The study is the first to examine how US-based shelter dogs fare in co-housing versus solitary housing (Paul Faith/PA)
Pairing shelter dogs with a compatible companion could help to reduce their stress and might help them find homes sooner, a study suggests.

The findings offer one possible solution for animal shelters struggling with limited space and long waits for dogs needing adoption, researchers say.

According to the study, dogs housed together not only showed fewer stress behaviours such as whining and lip-licking, but they were also adopted, on average, four days sooner than single-housed dogs.

Erica Feuerbacher, associate professor at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ School of Animal Sciences in the US, who led the study, said: “Despite being a social species, dogs are often housed alone in shelters to reduce disease transmission and possible injury from inter-dog conflict.

“But this social isolation can work against dogs’ behavioural health and adoptability.

“We wanted to examine whether pair housing could be a useful intervention for improving shelter dogs’ welfare.”

Dr Feuerbacher hopes the findings will encourage animal shelters to match dogs with suitable “roommates” as a way to reduce their stress and show them at their best to potential adopters.

She said: “Many potential adopters might already have a dog or would like to engage in social activities with their dog.

“Clearly exhibiting that a dog can successfully interact with other dogs might highlight those dogs as good matches – leading to more successful adoptions.”

The study, published in the journal Plos One, is the first to examine how US-based shelter dogs fare in co-housing versus solitary housing.

Previous studies of the benefits of co-housing dogs focused on beagles in laboratories and veterinary school dogs who were housed for more than six months.

Two collie puppies greet each other nose to nose
Shelter dogs spend an average of 35 days waiting to be adopted (Gareth Fuller/PA)

In contrast, shelter dogs spend an average of 35 days waiting to be adopted.

Funded by the Waltham Foundation, the study followed 61 dogs over seven days at the Humane Society of Western Montana.

Half of the dogs were co-housed with partners who were matched through a brief introduction and compatibility test, and the other half were kennelled alone.

Researchers observed the dogs throughout the week, recording common stress behaviours, and took daily urine samples to measure biological indicators of stress.

The research team included Grace Hecker, a current veterinary student at the Royal Veterinary College in London, Katherine Martineau, a former student research assistant at Carroll College, and professional dog trainers Mariah Scheskie and Rhonda Hammerslough.