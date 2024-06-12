Suspect in £26m Tamara Ecclestone and Frank Lampard burglaries charged in Serbia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suspect in £26m Tamara Ecclestone and Frank Lampard burglaries charged in Serbia

By Press Association
Socialite Tamara Ecclestone had jewellery stolen (Yui Mok/PA)
A man accused of being involved in burglaries at Frank Lampard and Tamara Ecclestone’s homes has been charged in Serbia.

According to the BBC, Serbian court documents allege Ljubomir Romanov invested money in the UK via “criminal activities”.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are working with Serbian authorities on the case.

The investments were reportedly in luxury cars, real estate in Belgrade and other items valued at 2.4 million euros.

Frank Lampard looks to his left
Frank Lampard was among the victims (John Walton/PA)

The alleged money laundering offences are understood to be linked to 2019 raids on the homes of socialite Ecclestone, former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard, and the late owner of Leicester City Football Club, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Items worth a total of £26 million were taken in the burglaries, with £25 million of that from Ecclestone’s mansion.

Her Kensington home was raided on December 13 2019 while she was in Lapland with her husband, art gallery owner Jay Rutland, their daughter and their dog.

Jewellery, cash and gems were taken from their property.

Italian nationals Jugoslav Jovanovic, Alessandro Maltese and Alessandro Donati were found to have taken part in the raids at the homes of all three high-profile victims.

One suspect, Daniel Vukovic, fled to Belgrade in the wake of the raid and Ecclestone offered £250,000 for information leading to his capture, as well as a £6 million reward if her belongings are recovered.

Most of the stolen jewellery and valuable watches have never been recovered, the BBC said.

Eight other defendants were named in the indictment on Wednesday, it added.

The Metropolitan Police said: “We continue to work in partnership with law enforcement colleagues in Serbia.

“The investigation is managed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Organised Crime.”