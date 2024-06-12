Holidaymakers urged to ‘never’ take excess insurance from car hire firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holidaymakers urged to ‘never’ take excess insurance from car hire firm

By Press Association
Holidaymakers are being urged to avoid insurance excess waivers offered by car hire companies costing up to 12 times more than alternatives (Alamy/PA)
Holidaymakers are being urged to avoid insurance excess waivers offered by car hire companies costing up to 12 times more than alternatives.

Consumer group Which? said it found travellers could be charged up to £199 at car hire desks for policies which are inferior to options available online for as little as £16.

Basic car hire insurance included in rental prices is usually subject to an excess, meaning holidaymakers could be charged the equivalent of hundreds of pounds for issues such as fixing a puncture or replacing a windscreen, according to Which?.

To avoid being liable for this, people can either purchase a Super Collision Damage Waiver (SCDW) from their car hire company or Excess Reimbursement Insurance (ERI) from car hire brokers and insurers.

Which? analysed SCDW cover provided by six major car hire businesses in Malaga, Spain, this summer, and compared it with several ERI policies.

On average, for a week’s cover in Malaga holidaymakers are being charged £177 for SCDW, while ERI costs £38 from a broker and £23 from an insurer, according to the research.

Which? also found SCDWs are “inferior”, with issues such as misfuelling or stolen keys not covered.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “All too often hiring a car abroad is an unnecessarily stressful experience, with travellers sometimes pressured at the rental desk into buying overpriced insurance policies that they don’t want or need.

“What our research shows is that you should never take excess insurance from your car hire firm, no matter how hard the sell.

“Buy an ERI either directly from an insurer or via your car hire broker.

“The top rated policies are a win-win. Not only are they significantly cheaper than anything offered by a car hire company, but they are also more comprehensive, meaning you have peace of mind should anything go wrong.”