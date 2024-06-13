Judge given green light to challenge failed promotion bid by Court of Appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge given green light to challenge failed promotion bid by Court of Appeal

By Press Association
District Judge Kate Thomas outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London for an earlier hearing (Yui Mok/PA)
A judge has been given the green light to challenge a decision not to promote her after winning a Court of Appeal bid.

District Judge Kate Thomas brought legal action against the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC), which oversees the appointment of judges in England and Wales after she failed in a bid to become a more senior circuit judge.

She claimed that the selection process was unfair and that the JAC had misinterpreted the rules around selection.

Two High Court judges previously refused her bid to bring the claim last year.

Judge Thomas challenged one of the refusals in the Court of Appeal, with three appeal judges unanimously agreeing on Thursday that she should be allowed to bring her claim.

In a judgment in London, Sir Geoffrey Vos said it was in the public interest to allow her appeal.

Giving his ruling, which was backed by Lord Justice Underhill and Lady Justice Nicola Davies, he said: “In reaching this conclusion, I have borne in mind the importance of this case, and the public interest in maintaining a scrupulously fair and transparent judicial appointments process.”

He continued: “I feel, in the exceptional circumstances of this case, the challenges brought to the process by the appellant would be better considered on all the evidence at a full judicial review hearing.”

He added: “The consultation process… is critical to the fairness and transparency of judicial appointments in England and Wales.

“There needs to be complete public confidence in it.

“It is better, therefore, for these challenges to be considered at a full hearing.”

Judge Thomas became a district judge sitting at Walsall County Court in 2018 and applied to become a circuit judge in 2021.

The JAC informed her she had not been successful in April 2022, but she received conflicting feedback from the body over the following months.

She began a legal challenge last year, with a previous hearing told she felt she had been “blackballed”.

In his ruling on Thursday, Sir Geoffrey said: “It is very much in the public interest for the fairness of the JAC’s procedure to be examined at a full hearing.”

He later agreed with one of the previous judges that “the appellant’s treatment by the JAC was ‘very unfortunate indeed’.”

The case is expected to be heard at a two-day hearing later this year.