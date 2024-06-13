Men tend to eat meat more often than women, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Men tend to eat meat more often than women, study suggests

By Press Association
The study found that with the exception of China, India and Indonesia, men tended to eat meat more frequently than women (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The study found that with the exception of China, India and Indonesia, men tended to eat meat more frequently than women (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Men tend to eat meat more often than women, and this is seen most in countries such as the UK where there are higher levels of gender equality, a study suggests.

Higher levels of gender equality and development might mean women have more freedom to ditch meat, while it may also enable men to purchase and eat meat more often, researchers say.

The findings suggest that where men and women are able to exercise more choice because of greater financial flexibility and weaker gender norms, there may be more differences between genders.

Christopher Hopwood, from the University of Zurich, Switzerland, corresponding author, said: “The novel finding from our study is that the gender difference in meat consumption is larger in countries with higher levels of economic and human development and greater gender equality.

“This might seem paradoxical if you assume that men and women would tend to behave more similarly in contexts where genders are more equal.

“Instead, our findings suggest that in contexts in which men and women are freer to exercise greater choice because of higher financial flexibility and weaker gender norms, differences between genders may be more likely to emerge.”

The study found that with the exception of China, India and Indonesia, men tended to eat meat more frequently than women.

The differences in meat consumption were greater in countries with more gender equality and social and economic development, with the greatest differences seen in Germany, Argentina, Poland and the UK, the study found.

According to the findings, in countries with higher levels of gender equality and social and economic development both men and women tended to eat meat more often than those from countries with lower levels of social and economic development.

Thailand, China, the US and Spain were the countries with the highest meat consumption.

Prof Hopwood said: “Our findings highlight that patterns of meat consumption vary across context and gender, and this may be helpful for developing effective meat reduction strategies at the international, national, and individual levels.

“At the individual level, it may be possible to tailor appeals based on individual characteristics such as gender.”

In the study, published in Scientific Reports, the researchers investigated differences in meat consumption between men and women across countries with differing levels of social and economic development, which was measured by life expectancy, years of schooling, and gross national income, and gender equality – as measured by economic participation, education levels, political empowerment, and health and survival.

They analysed survey data collected in 2021 from 20,802 people from 23 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

People were asked to report their gender and how frequently they ate meat.