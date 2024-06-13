Claim received for £11.4 million Lotto jackpot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claim received for £11.4 million Lotto jackpot

By Press Association
A claim has been received for an £11.4 million Lotto jackpot prize (Yui Mok/PA Archive)

A claim has been received for the £11.4 million Lotto ‘Must be Won’ jackpot prize from Saturday’s draw, organisers have confirmed.

Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said on Thursday a single ticket-holder had come forward for the £11,449,068 prize win.

The claim will now go through the usual validation process before any prize is paid out at an appointment with one of Allwyn’s winners’ advisers.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticketholder will decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “We’re so excited that this incredible Lotto jackpot prize has now been claimed.

“This ticket-holder was certainly keeping us on our toes by waiting a few days before coming forward, but now they have made their claim the possibilities for this lucky ticket-holder with a whopping £11.4m in their bank account are endless!

“We will now focus on supporting this latest Lotto jackpot-winning ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

Two other ticket-holders have also won £1 million each this month in draws on June 5 and June 8.

The next Lotto draw on Saturday (June 15) will have an estimated jackpot of £3.9 million.