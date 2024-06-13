Combined immunotherapy drugs ‘could treat most common form of bowel cancer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Combined immunotherapy drugs ‘could treat most common form of bowel cancer’

By Press Association
Immunotherapy could tackle the most common form of bowel cancer, scientists say (David Davies/PA)
Immunotherapy could tackle the most common form of bowel cancer, scientists say (David Davies/PA)

A combination of two immunotherapy drugs could be used to treat the most common form of bowel cancer, scientists have said, after trials showed tumours had shrunk or remained stable in three out of five patients.

Botensilimab and balstilimab could “offer new hope” for those diagnosed with a type of cancer that has previously not responded to immunotherapy, researchers from Anglia Ruskin University said.

Both drugs work by triggering the body’s immune system to attack cancer cells.

Describing the treatment as “potentially game changing”, the team said it hopes authorities in the UK will be “able to move quickly” in approving its use.

The researchers followed 101 patients in the US who were diagnosed with microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer (MSS mCRC), the most common type of bowel cancer.

After six months, tumours were shown to shrink or remain stable in 61% of the patients.

The most common side-effects were diarrhoea and fatigue, the researchers said.

Until now, immunotherapy has only been shown to work on patients with another type of bowel cancer known as specific mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) tumours, which is rarer.

Close to 43,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year in the UK, with around 85% classed as microsatellite stable (MSS).

Justin Stebbing, professor of biomedical sciences at Anglia Ruskin University, said: “These results are incredibly exciting.

“Colorectal or bowel cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer worldwide and this is the first time there has been convincing evidence that immunotherapy can work in all forms of colorectal tumours, so this is potentially game changing.

“This is now progressing into later phase clinical trials and we hope the FDA in the United States approve its use very soon.

“And because this is such an important area, affecting so many people, we hope authorities in the UK are also able to move quickly.”

Dr Andrea Bullock, assistant professor in medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre in the US, said: “This study sheds light on the potential of the BOT/BAL combination to treat microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer, the most common form of colorectal cancer which has historically not responded to immunotherapy, and we hope our results will offer new hope for those diagnosed.”

The research is published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Commenting on the study, Lisa Wilde, director of research, policy, and influencing at Bowel Cancer UK said: “This trial is still at a very early stage but does show exciting promise to extend much-needed treatment options for those whose cancer would previously have been resistant to immunotherapy.

“We will continue to follow with interest.”