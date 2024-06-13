Thundery showers to hit UK amid cold and wet start to summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Thundery showers to hit UK amid cold and wet start to summer

By Press Association
Tennis fans shelter against the weather on day four of the Rothesay Open in Nottingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tennis fans shelter against the weather on day four of the Rothesay Open in Nottingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Thundery showers are set to sweep across the UK on Friday amid a cold and wet start to summer.

The weather is expected to remain gloomy over the weekend, the Met Office said.

It comes after the UK experienced its coolest first 10 days of June since 2020 due to the jet stream dragging unsettled weather across the UK.

“It’s a sad, very showery picture really,” said Dan Stroud, a spokesperson from the Met Office.

Outbreaks of rain are expected to move slowly across northern Scotland and Shetland on Friday morning, where there will also be gusts from the north.

Elsewhere, it will be a bright start with showers developing widely, with a risk of thunder in the afternoon.

“Everywhere else really is a generally unsettled day, with showers initially from the south west becoming widespread during the course of the afternoon and some of those showers heavy and perhaps thundery,” said Mr Stroud.

This is due to the jet stream, a ribbon of high velocity wind in the atmosphere which dictates how the weather flows across the country.

At the moment, it has been “dragging the weather down from the north”, said Mr Stroud.

He said: “The jet stream has been helping to pull a lot of unsettled weather southwards across the country.

“We’ve had wind persistently from the north, which is quite a cold direction whatever time of year it is.

“It’s allowed temperatures to be a good few degrees below where they should be for the time of year.”

Rainfall this summer has so far been “above average”, Mr Stroud added.

“In much of England and Wales, rainfall has been above average. We’ve had between 125 and 150% of the long-term average of the first five months.”

Temperatures have reached at least 30C every summer since 1993, but for three out of the last 10, this has not been until July, the Met Office said.

The first days of June 2024 have also been unsettled and cold in comparison to 2023.

“We have had a run of Junes where the weather has been settled and particularly warm. This time last year we had already hit temperatures of plus 30C,” Mr Stroud said.

“But we did have a bit of a cool start to June in 2020, so it’s not that unusual and it certainly doesn’t dictate the whole summer.”