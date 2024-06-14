Women’s Aid launches campaign to highlight domestic abuse during Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women’s Aid launches campaign to highlight domestic abuse during Euro 2024

By Press Association
The charity said that ‘while football doesn’t cause domestic abuse, incidents can spike after big football games’ (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Charity Women’s Aid are raising awareness of domestic abuse during the European Championship by launching a fundraiser, with the charity telling survivors “you are not alone”.

The campaign seeks to highlight the spike in domestic abuse incidents that can occur around football matches and is fronted by influencer and personal trainer Alice Liveing, who said she had experienced domestic abuse as a teenager.

Women’s Aid head of media Teresa Parker told the PA news agency: “Campaigns like this highlight the issue of domestic abuse, which is so common but often is hidden behind closed doors.

“While football doesn’t cause domestic abuse, incidents can spike after big football games, so it is vital we signpost to support and also start important conversations to let survivors know they will be believed if they speak out.”

One study has shown a rise of up to 38% in cases of domestic abuse after football matches, the charity said.

Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women’s Aid, said: “Football unites so many in supporting and rooting for their team, yet for those living with domestic abuse, big tournaments can leave them feeling isolated and fearful as existing abuse can become more severe and frequent in this period.

“With one in four women experiencing domestic abuse during their lifetime, it is important now more than ever to raise awareness and help them and their children take those first vital steps towards a life free from abuse.”

Alice Liveing attending an awards ceremony
Influencer Alice Liveing started working with Women’s Aid in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

GoFundMe have offered to match the first £5,000 donated to the campaign.

Influencer Ms Liveing, who started working with Women’s Aid in 2018, said: “I was drawn to working with the charity after experiencing my own case of domestic abuse when I was only 16-years-old, in the first relationship that I got into.

“I feel so passionate about supporting the invaluable work that they do.

“While you’re watching the Euros this summer, remember that for a lot of women and children it’s going to be an especially difficult and scary time. Your donations could save lives.”

The funds raised would be used for “life-saving services” so that the charity could “continue to help women and children living in fear of domestic abuse”, Ms Parker said.

Addressing domestic abuse survivors, Ms Parker said: “Just know that you are not alone, it is not your fault and there are people who will understand and help.

“And for those not directly affected, everyone has a role to play to help end domestic abuse. You can put up posters, learn what to say to someone experiencing abuse or speak to your workplace to see if they have a domestic abuse policy.

“Every small action helps.”

The fundraiser can be found at gofundme.com/f/womensaid2024.