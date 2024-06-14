Inquest could be delayed ‘for years’ amid investigation into 88 deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquest could be delayed ‘for years’ amid investigation into 88 deaths

By Press Association
West Sussex County Hall North in Horsham, where the pre-inquest review into Imogen Nunn’s death took place (Andrew Matthews/PA)
An inquest into a woman’s death could take years to conclude, as an investigation into  88 deaths continues, in relation to the supply of unlawful substances in assisting suicide.

Imogen Nunn, 25, took a chemical and died in Brighton, East Sussex, on January 1, 2023.

It has been reported the deaf young woman used her TikTok platform to raise awareness of hearing and mental health issues to her 780,000 followers.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Emmerson, of Sussex Police, asked the pre-inquest review, held on Friday, for a short postponement.

He said: “I’m assisting the National Crime Agency in relation to unlawful supply of a substance nationally which has national ramifications.

“This case, along with 88 others, is part of that national investigation.

“We’re conscious of the impact on Immy’s family. However, due to scale and breadth of the investigation, the CPS are really in an early stage of considering the facts in all cases.

“The offence being investigated is assisting or encouraging suicide.”

If the CPS formally requests the suspension of the inquest, the coroner is legally bound to do so as investigations continue, the hearing heard.

Coroner Penelope Schofield said: “I am aware the family really want this case to go ahead and proceed without further delay.

“Any delay, if it is suspended, we’re talking for years not months.

“If the CPS decide to go ahead then clearly it’s going to take a long time for criminal charges to be concluded.”

In August last year, the NCA launched an investigation into the deaths of 88 people in the UK who bought products from Canada-based websites that were selling substances to assist suicide.

Canadian Kenneth Law, 57, was arrested in Ontario and later charged with second degree murder and aiding suicide, after allegedly selling lethal substances to people across the world.

A further pre-inquest review into Ms Nunn’s death will be held on September 4.