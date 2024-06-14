Senior police officer honoured for service says forces had to ‘hold mirror up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Senior police officer honoured for service says forces had to ‘hold mirror up’

By Press Association
Andy Marsh has worked in different roles in the police force for almost 40 years (College of Policing/PA)
Andy Marsh has worked in different roles in the police force for almost 40 years (College of Policing/PA)

A senior police officer has said forces have had to “hold a mirror up” to their performance in recent years, as he was recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Andy Marsh, 58, chief executive of the College of Policing, also said he felt junior staff had the best ideas for improving services, as he was made a Knight Bachelor for his services to policing.

Mr Marsh, who has been in his current role since August 2021, started his police career in 1987 at Avon and Somerset Police before moving to two other constabularies.

He is now the longest active serving chief constable in England and Wales and was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal for distinguished service in 2018.

Mr Marsh told the PA news agency: “I’m humbled at receiving such an honour and stunned by it, of course.

“It’s made me feel very reflective about all of the people that have helped me in my career, and what the police are and what we stand for.”

Mr Marsh pioneered the widespread use of body-worn video by officers on duty, while chief constable at Hampshire Police, making it the first force to equip all frontline officers with the cameras.

During his time at Avon and Somerset Police, he led an approach to using data such as analytics alongside more traditional policing methods to manage demand.

On his current work at the College of Policing, Mr Marsh said: “Policing has had a difficult three years. We’ve had to hold a mirror up against some really dreadful incidents and crimes that shouldn’t have happened, and I’ve said publicly that I think the College of Policing is needed more than ever before, to help policing step up to the challenge.

“Some of the things that we’ve done are to issue new guidance and codes of practice on vetting, we’ve issued a new code of ethics which focuses on public service, respect, empathy and courage – it’s a beacon of all officers and staff.

“But I think the work around leadership is the most important.”

Mr Marsh said one of biggest challenges facing police forces across the country was funding, and that his toughest moments have been losing colleagues as “that pain never goes away”.

But he said he had stayed in the service for so long because of his “brilliant, fantastic” colleagues and because “our work is never done”.

He added: “I am inspired by the most junior people in policing, and they have the best ideas about what we should do to improve our service.

“That’s why people like me need to keep listening.”