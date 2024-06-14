Couple ‘speechless’ at being made MBEs after more than 30 years of charity work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple ‘speechless’ at being made MBEs after more than 30 years of charity work

By Press Association
Mary and Charles Dobson were each made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Family handout/PA)
Mary and Charles Dobson were each made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Family handout/PA)

A couple whose charitable trusts have distributed almost £7 million in grants were “speechless” after being recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Mary and Charles Dobson, from Bristol, were each made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for charitable services to children and young adults living with disabilities and life-threatening illnesses.

Following an accident in which their son Julian lost two fingers, the couple founded the Charles and Mary Dobson Charitable Trust in 1988 through which they donated a percentage of their annual salaries to charitable causes.

The pair, now aged 81 and 80, were on holiday in Spain when they received a phone call from their cleaner, Sally, who had opened a letter from the Cabinet Office informing them they had been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Mr Dobson, 80, said: “We were speechless – it was completely out of the blue.

“Sally wanted to know if she would have to curtsey to us when we arrived home.

“We’re just an ordinary couple and we are now suffering from a bad case of imposter syndrome.”

Following the success of the couple’s sign and display making company, Spandex PLC, the trust became The Spandex Foundation to which the Dobsons donated a percentage of the business’ profit.

In 1998, the trust was renamed The Starfish Trust and continued to distribute grants, including for six specialist hydrotherapy pools in south-west England for disabled children, a meningitis research laboratory at the University of Bristol and a £1 million grant to assist the development of a children’s hospice in Bristol.

It has also helped to fund the development of the WizzyBug – a mobility aid that helps children that have difficulty walking to get around.

Mr Dobson continued: “We are now feeling very privileged and wish that our parents were still alive to share this moment with us – they would be so proud.

“We also have immense gratitude for all the hard work and dedication given to us by our Spandex employees who were like our second family.

“Without them, we would never have had the privilege of being able to help so many disadvantaged children and young adults through our charity The Starfish Trust.”

For more information, visit www.thestarfishtrust.org/