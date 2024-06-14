Daithi’s father accepts MBE as organ donation campaign ‘bigger than politics’

The father of a child who inspired a change in Northern Ireland’s organ donation rules has said he is accepting being made an MBE because he would do anything to save his son’s life.

Mairtin Mac Gabhann is the father of seven-year-old Daithi, who has been waiting for a heart transplant for six years.

Mr Mac Gabhann, from west Belfast, said it “was not an easy decision” to accept an honour in the King’s Birthday Honours but added that Daithi’s campaign is “bigger than any political stance”.

Daithi Mac Gabhann met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the campaign to change organ donation laws (Niall Carson/PA)

Daithi, who has battled Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) since birth, was the face of a high-profile campaign which changed organ donation laws in Northern Ireland.

Most adults in Northern Ireland are now considered potential organ donors after Daithi’s Law came into effect last year, changing the way consent is granted.

Adults are now deemed to have given consent as a potential organ donor after their death unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

His father Mairtin is being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in recognition of services to organ donation.

Mr Mac Gabhann said: “To me this is acknowledging the impact of Daithi’s campaign and the legislative success of Daithi’s Law, which has just passed a year and it is saving lives.

“I believe this reflects the positive change that we have facilitated in our society and is promoting the importance of organ donation and saving lives.

“That is what our campaign has always been about.”

He added: “Even though it is an honour to get this recognition, I must acknowledge it was not an easy and straightforward decision in accepting this, due to my own personal politics and opinions.

“However, having said that, throughout the campaign I have been very careful to separate any of my personal politics for our mission.

“This is bigger than me personally and Daithi’s campaign has always been about something greater than any political stance.

“The campaign has been to all walks of life, people who come from all different backgrounds in our society and, to be honest, it is about the urgent need for organ donation and that cause transcends all politics.”

Mr Mac Gabhann said he hoped accepting the honour would inspire more people to join the organ donation register.

He said: “The goal for us has always been to further the cause and save lives, obviously including Daithi’s and I do believe this recognition will definitely contribute to those efforts. It provides a platform.

“The attention that this is going to bring, it is my hope this will lead to more donors and more lives being saved.

“It is my name on this but it is much wider, it is my whole family, the organ donation family.

“It is the impact that can be seen when we all unite for a common cause. Daithi and the campaign has brought people together when we weren’t together.

“I would do anything to help save my son’s life and that is bigger than any political stance.”

Mairtin MacGabhann speaks about raising awareness of organ donation (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Mac Gabhann said Daithi is currently stable but will require another operation in Newcastle before the end of the year.

He said: “He is still a very sick child but that kid has resilience.

“His smile and his sense of humour is just infectious.

“He is the most positive person I know and he is the reason I am able to get up every morning and face life.

“The way he gets on and does everything with a smile on his face, he is the most remarkable way boy. I am so proud to be his daddy.”

Mr Mac Gabhann added: “He is six years on the waiting list now, so he is probably the longest waiting kid in the UK.”