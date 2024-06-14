Parents who raised £2m for child cancer research in memory of son are made MBEs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents who raised £2m for child cancer research in memory of son are made MBEs

By Press Association
Lynn and Lynn Lucas have each been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) (Family handout/PA)
Lynn and Lynn Lucas have each been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) (Family handout/PA)

A couple who raised more than £2 million for research into a rare children’s cancer in memory of their son said it was “overwhelming” to be recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Lynn Lucas, and her husband who is also called Lynn, from North Tyneside in Tyne and Wear, have each been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to charitable fundraising.

The couple, aged 65 and 67, founded the Chris Lucas Memorial Trust (CLT) in memory of their son Christopher who died aged 18 in 2000 after being diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma – a rare form of cancer that affects children and young people.

The trust’s fundraising efforts have included events such as the Great North Bike Ride in 2016 which involved more than 2,000 participants and raised £85,000 and the annual Jingle Bell Walk in Newcastle which raises up to £40,000 each year.

As a result of the pair’s work, CLT has become the largest organisation in Europe exclusively funding research on rhabdomyosarcoma with the charity currently sponsoring two senior researchers at the Institute for Cancer Research in Surrey which is looking to develop new drugs for children who do not respond well to current treatments.

In a joint statement, Mr and Mrs Lucas said: “To be recognised by the King’s Birthday Honours is, at the moment, overwhelming – all we want is to make a difference to find better treatments.

“We were a normal working family until our lives were changed forever after our first born Christopher’s diagnosis of a rare cancer which took him from us.

“Rhabdomyosarcoma is hard to say, can be so hard to diagnose and harder to treat – there is no cure.”

They continued: “This recognition means the world to us and all our close family and friends who still support what we do.

“Parents should never outlive their children.”

– For more information, visit chrislucastrust.co.uk