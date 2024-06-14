Women’s Coalition founder hopes CBE will promote message of reconciliation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women’s Coalition founder hopes CBE will promote message of reconciliation

By Press Association
Bronagh Hinds has become a CBE in the King’s Birthday Honours (Liam McBurney/PA)
Bronagh Hinds has become a CBE in the King’s Birthday Honours (Liam McBurney/PA)

Bronagh Hinds, who helped to found the cross-community Women’s Coalition, has dedicated her CBE honour to all who have worked to further women’s rights in Northern Ireland.

Ms Hinds said it was a “great privilege” to be nominated, adding she had decided to accept the honour to help promote the message of reconciliation and inclusion.

She becomes a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to peace and promoting women’s rights.

Ms Hinds was at the centre of the formation of the Women’s Coalition in 1996, during the peace negotiations which led to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

The party, which had two MLAs elected at the first Northern Ireland Assembly elections, is often credited with pushing other political parties to pay more attention to women’s issues and to increase the representation of women.

Ms Hinds said she had been involved in developing women’s organisations since the 1970s.

She said: “We had a lot of women contributing to the Women’s Coalition so I see this award not just for me but a recognition of the many, many women across Northern Ireland who have been working on women’s rights.

“We have brilliant women’s organisations in Northern Ireland who really don’t get the recognition they deserve.

“There is a long way to go yet. Look at the world culture on conflict at the moment and how ultra-macho it is and how abusive it is. It leaves very little room for people to create space for peace, for dialogue.”

Ms Hinds has spent much of her career working in the voluntary sector. She has been director of Gingerbread and the Ulster People’s College as well as serving as deputy chief commissioner of the Equality Commission.

She has also been heavily involved in international peace building efforts, having worked in Iraq, Syria, Ukraine and Jordan.

Ms Hinds acknowledged that it was “quite a struggle” when she received the letter informing her of the CBE nomination.

Bronagh Hinds sat at at table
Bronagh Hinds was a founding member of the Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition (Claudia Savage/PA)

She said: “We have moved on in 25 years since the conflict and I had to examine myself in relation to this.

“I have received awards from other places and, of course, it is an honour.

“However, it is not always acceptable within Northern Ireland.

“I looked at the situation and I said if we are British and Irish, if we are living up to that and we are building reconciliation and inclusion and moving on I think it is very important to accept the award.

“So, why wouldn’t I accept an award from the UK system as much as accepting an award from any other system?”

She added: “I don’t want to undermine that I think it is a great privilege to have been awarded this honour.

“My greatest struggle was the title being empire, that has a certain resonance here.

“I had to weigh up that against the notion of trying to be a symbol of inclusion, equality and rights for everyone and working within all sorts of systems.

“I am very concerned that we address the legacies that all empires have left us with. We need to be using this to be working for a global respect and order.”