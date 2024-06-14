Food bank and charities regulator figures recognised in King’s Birthday Honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Food bank and charities regulator figures recognised in King’s Birthday Honours

By Press Association
The Trussell Trust chairman Stephen Hicks has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours (Andy Buchanan/PA)
The Trussell Trust chairman Stephen Hicks has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours (Andy Buchanan/PA)

The outgoing and longest-serving chief executive of the charities regulator has described her damehood as recognition of the “essential” role charities play in society.

Helen Stephenson, who is due to step down from her role with the Charity Commission in July, is among those recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Other recognition for charitable service in this year’s honours includes Stephen Hicks, chairman of the Trussell Trust food bank network, who has been made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE).

Dame Helen said she was “thrilled” to be honoured for services to charity and to regulation.

She said: “It is a recognition of the essential role charities have in our society and the fantastic team who work at the Charity Commission.

“Because of the trust and confidence people have in charities, they rightly hold a privileged place in society. Central to that trust and confidence is independent regulation.

“It has been a privilege to serve as CEO (chief executive officer) for the last seven years and I am immensely proud of all that we have achieved in that time.”

Dame Helen joined the commission in July 2017, having previously been director of early years and childcare at the Department for Education and director of the Office for Civil Society, as well as roles with the Big Lottery Fund, the National Childbirth Trust and the National Council for Voluntary Organisations.

Mr Hicks, who has been recognised for services to charity, dedicated the honour to all those who had helped people facing hardship in recent years.

He said: “This honour is for the Trussell Trust and our community of food banks across the UK, and the work we’ve done together to support food banks and people facing hardship over the last few years.

“During the last seven years, I have been truly humbled and privileged every day to work alongside so many talented, determined people at the charity that make my role so much easier.

“I also see the work that volunteers and staff in food banks across the UK do day in, day out and that gives me full confidence that together we will achieve our vision to end the need for food banks.”

Trussell Trust chief executive Emma Revie said Mr Hicks “truly deserves” the honour, having made a “significant contribution” to the organisation over the years.

She added: “Stephen has guided us through some of the most challenging years that our network has faced, including the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis which placed untold pressures on food banks.

“His expertise, guidance and commitment to the cause ensured that we have been able to always prioritise the needs of food banks and the communities they support.”