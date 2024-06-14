Policewoman who beat locked-in syndrome made MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Policewoman who beat locked-in syndrome made MBE

By Press Association
Clodagh Dunlop has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (James Manning/PA)
A policewoman who defied the odds to beat locked-in syndrome has been made an MBE for her campaigning work to reform stroke services in Northern Ireland.

Clodagh Dunlop, 45, walked back into full-time work with the police 18 months after suffering a devastating stroke, and a year after being told she might always be confined to an electric wheelchair.

She becomes a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Mrs Dunlop, from Magherafelt, Co Londonderry, underwent a procedure called a mechanical thrombectomy to remove a clot in her head the day after she collapsed in April 2015.

She is still battling to overcome life-altering disabilities and said she may have escaped any major side effects of her stroke if the treatment had been available immediately.

She said: “It was April 6 2015 and I had a massive brainstem stroke.

“I was on life support in the Royal Victoria Hospital for two-and-a-half weeks and then I was in the acute stroke unit in the Royal for a further six weeks and I was an inpatient in Musgrave Park Hospital for seven months.

“When I had my brainstem stroke as a side effect I developed locked-in syndrome, a very rare neurological condition in which the patient is cognitively aware but they can’t move a single muscle in their body.

“In my case I was blessed in that I was able to blink an eyelid.

“For a period of about six months I communicated with friends and family and the medical staff through blinking, ‘yes’ and ‘no’ blinks. Then later I was able to use an eye-gaze board.”

She added: “The prognosis for locked-in syndrome is that you remain that way forever. Recovery is extremely rare.

“It was a terrifying prognosis for me. I had many emotions.”

Clodagh Dunlop
Clodagh Dunlop told of her experience of having a stroke in 2015 (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mrs Dunlop said she eventually began to recover and worked tirelessly at improving her movement and speech.

She said: “I am not the person I was before. For anyone who has a stroke, it will always leave its mark. For me, I have right-side hemiplegia now and disabilities from stroke but recovery is an ongoing process.

“When I was discharged from hospital I was in an electric wheelchair and I viewed recovery as a full-time job.

“I would wheel myself in the electric wheelchair and go to the gym from nine to five every day, some days eight to six, and walk on the treadmill for maybe 30 seconds and take a break and go again.

“Many people thought I would never return to work but I was determined. Within 18 months of having a stroke that many thought I would never recover from, I returned to work.

“It was very different. I was a frontline police officer before and I recognised I would not be able to go back to dealing with public order so I returned into a detective role.”

Mrs Dunlop said she become involved in campaigning and fundraising because she was angry that she was not able to have surgery for several hours after her stroke.

She said: “I had had my stroke around midnight but didn’t receive surgery until around 10 hours later.

“I was angry because I knew there was something seriously wrong with me and I felt nobody had listened.

“I wanted mechanical thrombectomy to be available 24/7.

“At the time of my stroke it was only available nine to five, Monday to Friday.

“It is now available here in Northern Ireland seven days a week and the hours have expanded but I still would like it to be 24/7.

“I had my stroke at midnight. If I had had surgery sooner the chances are I wouldn’t have any disabilities now.

“It almost cost me my life and I now live with disabilities. I simply don’t want anybody else living that story.”

Mrs Dunlop said she was also surprised at how quickly statutory services stopped after she was discharged from hospital.

She paid tribute to the work of charities such as the Stroke Association and Chest, Heart and Stroke for raising awareness of the need to improve services for stroke survivors.

She said: “It became a passion for me, I wanted to change things for people.

“People told me I had a great story, but when you live it, it’s pretty horrendous.

“I had a passion to prevent anyone else ever having my experience.”