Explorer made MBE for services to hot-air ballooning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Explorer made MBE for services to hot-air ballooning

By Press Association
Alicia Hempleman-Adams set three women’s airship world records in April this year (Handout/PA)
Alicia Hempleman-Adams set three women’s airship world records in April this year (Handout/PA)

An explorer has been made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to hot-air ballooning.

Alicia Hempleman-Adams, 34, from Wiltshire, hopes the recognition will inspire more people – particularly young women – to take up the sport.

The fashion consultant is the daughter of adventurer Sir David Hempleman-Adams, 67, who was made an OBE in the late Queen’s birthday honours in 1998 for services to Arctic exploration.

In April this year, Ms Hempleman-Adams set three women’s airship world records in Connecticut in the United States – 20 years after her father set the men’s record in the same airship.

She said she “couldn’t believe it” when she received a letter informing her that she would be made an MBE in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours.

Ms Hempleman-Adams told the PA news agency: “I’m very excited. It’s not quite sunk in yet, I don’t think. It was a bit of a shock to be awarded it, it wasn’t something I was expecting, so it is a big surprise.

“I received a letter in the post and it gave all the details. I got it out and read it and just couldn’t believe it. It’s not something you expect to get in your mail.

Sir David Hempleman-Adams with his daughters at Windsor Castle in 2023
Sir David Hempleman-Adams with his daughters at Windsor Castle in 2023 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I’m really looking forward to going. I’ve been a few times with my dad, who has received a few awards, so it’ll be weird going myself, it’ll be a bit surreal.”

In her most recent challenge, Ms Hempleman-Adams took off on a solo flight from the town of Bethlehem in Connecticut, reaching an altitude of 4,100ft and travelling a distance of 20.5km in one hour and seven minutes before landing near Torrington.

This meant she set world records in the BX-03 hot-air airship class for altitude, distance and duration.

She is the second woman to set world records in the unique aerial craft, which travels vertically using heat from propane burners attached to the pilot cabin.

Ms Hempleman-Adams said: “It means a lot. I’ve been breaking quite a few of the female records and it’s nice to be recognised in quite a male sport.

“Female participation is quite low in comparison to men but hopefully we can inspire the younger generation to come up and to try it.

“It’s a special sport, it’s something not a lot of people get to do but everyone is trying to make it more accessible and get new people in.

“It would be really nice to see other women and girls coming into the sport.”

She described hot-air ballooning as “exhilarating” and said it gave people a sense of freedom, it also offered a variety of roles including crew and planning if participants did not want to fly.

The adventurer began going up in hot-air balloons at the age of 10, when her father started flying, and achieved her pilot licence around a decade later.

When asked what her next challenge was, she replied: “We’ve just finished a trip, so we’re planning and looking at what’s next at the moment – hopefully something exciting.”