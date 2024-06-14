Ukrainian church leader made MBE says refugees have ‘optimism’ they will go home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukrainian church leader made MBE says refugees have ‘optimism’ they will go home

By Press Association
The Ukraine flag flies above St George’s Hall in Liverpool (PA/Peter Byrne)
A Ukrainian church leader made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours List said refugees from the war-torn country still have “optimism” that they will return home.

Reverend Mykola Matwijiwskyj said he “wasn’t expecting” the honour and praised the UK for showing “humanity” by opening its homes to Ukrainian refugees following the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

The Vicar General of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family of London told the PA news agency: “When you look at the people that have come over – their optimism, their hope is unbroken.

“They do believe that Ukraine is going to win and the war is going to come to an end.

“There will be those that will remain in the UK, but the majority of them are still talking about going back home.”

Reverend Matwijiwskyj, 62, said the war had been “very traumatic”, adding that he had lost family members.

The church leader added: “I’ve got cousins in Ukraine who are fighting on the front line. I’ve had relatives die and injured in the war.”

He said of the MBE: “I don’t think it’s something that I’ve earnt myself personally, I believe it’s more an acknowledgement of the whole role which the Ukrainian Catholic Church has taken.”

The church had provided “one of the stables” in the life of refugees, he said, offering a place to “come to pray, to find safety and to find a quiet space”.

Reverend Matwijiwskyj also praised British citizens for opening their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

He said: “When they saw the injustice that has taken place in Ukraine with the attacking of our country, the people in the UK opened not only their hearts towards our Ukrainians, but also their homes.”

The chief executive of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain was also made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Fedir Kurlak, 64, said he was “very honoured”, adding that it was “thanks to the thousands of people I’ve had the pleasure to work with”.

Mr Kurlak said his generation was repeating the efforts of those who helped Ukrainians arriving in the country after the Second World War to “put their feet on the ground and understand what it’s like to live in the UK”.

He added: “We are probably best placed as children of Ukrainian refugees to give them the assistance that they need in their mother tongue and they perhaps feel comfortable in communicating with us.”

Mr Kurlak, who has worked in the association’s head office since 1985, said its Ukraine emergency appeal had raised over £3.6 million – with the majority of donations from ordinary UK citizens.

He added that a Ukrainian Welcome Centre set up in London had been replicated across the country, with 12 new community centres set up since February 2022.

A volunteer at the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain who was awarded the British Empire Medal said he was “honoured and humbled”, adding it was on behalf of the work of all members.

Roman Bodnarec, 70, said: “The true heroes, however, are all the Ukrainian men and women that have died trying to defeat this unlawful aggression, and save the land, the language, the culture and the people of Ukraine.

“It is to them that we owe a debt of gratitude, and the award is for their memory.”