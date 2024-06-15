Amy Dowden congratulated by fellow Strictly stars on ‘deserved’ MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amy Dowden congratulated by fellow Strictly stars on ‘deserved’ MBE

By Press Association
Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden (Doug Peters/PA)
Amy Dowden was congratulated by fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars on becoming a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The 33-year-old dancer from Caerphilly, Wales, was named in the King’s Birthday Honours for her services to fundraising and raising awareness of Crohn’s disease.

Dowden said she was “still in shock” on her Instagram page on Saturday, adding: “I will always continue campaigning to raise awareness and fund raising for research into this terrible chronic illness.”

Underneath her post, a host of Strictly dancers praised her.

Amy Dowden, standing at an awards ceremony
Carlos Gu wrote: “Why I feel like I’m also (getting the) honour too just by seeing this news, well deserved Ames Xx.”

Katya Jones wrote: “Yes Amy!!!!!!!! So well deserved!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!”

Vito Coppola said: “Wow Amyyyyyy. Yesssss. Don’t be in shock because you deserve this and much more. We love you.”

Dianne Buswell wrote: “Yessssss my sister. I have the biggest smile.”

Former celebrity contestants including Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds also congratulated her.

Simmonds wrote: “Absolutely amazing. Huge Congrats! X”

Dowden is an advocate and ambassador for charity Crohn’s & Colitis UK and has been outspoken about her own struggle with the inflammatory bowel disease, first speaking about it in 2019.

Amy Dowden at the National Lottery Awards
Amy Dowden is an advocate and ambassador for charity Crohn’s & Colitis UK (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Crohn’s is described by the NHS as a lifelong condition in which parts of the digestive system become inflamed, and people can experience intense abdominal pain, severe vomiting, exhaustion and bloody diarrhoea, among other symptoms.

She fronted the BBC programme Strictly Amy: Crohn’s And Me, in which she spoke about the condition and met others with Crohn’s to hear about their experiences.

Dowden suffered a flare-up of the condition in November 2021, shortly after the filming of Strictly, when she briefly moved in with her celebrity partner, McFly star Tom Fletcher, and his wife Giovanna, while her partner was away.

In January 2022 she was admitted to hospital in Manchester after Crohn’s developed suddenly while on the Strictly live tour.

Dowden said she did not disclose she had it when she joined Strictly, because she “didn’t want to be known as ‘Amy with Crohn’s’”. She was diagnosed with the condition when she was a child.

She has recently also said she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer after finding a lump in her breast the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones last year.

After a mastectomy and chemotherapy, tests showed Dowden has “no evidence of disease”.

She took a break from competing in Strictly last year but will rejoin the cast of professional dancers for the 2024 series.